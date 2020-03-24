Floral Pink Lehenga to Salwar Kameez: 10 Sara Ali Khan inspired ethnic looks to unleash the desi girl in you

1 / 11

Sara Ali Khan's various ethnic looks

Whenever one talks about the most promising and talented debutants in the past couple of years, she definitely tops the list. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which not only did commercially well, but also won critical acclaim. The actress bagged the award for the Best Debutante and also became popular amongst the audience. However, she was the talk of the town even before she made her debut as she was often papped in the city. She is till date a paparazzi favourite and her signature 'namaste' pose is widely adored and loved and her happy-go-lucky vibes and simplicity make her a nationwide favourite. She also has a great sense of fashion and often leaves everyone stunned with her amazing looks. Speaking of that, here are some of her most fabulous ethnic looks which might be your inspiration for the next wedding season!

Photo Credit : APH Images, Viral Bhayani