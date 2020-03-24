/
Floral Pink Lehenga to Salwar Kameez: 10 Sara Ali Khan inspired ethnic looks to unleash the desi girl in you
Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly amongst the most talented and gorgeous actresses in B-Town. She is often the talk of the town for her amazing sense of style which defines simplicity and elegance. On that note, here are some of her gorgeous ethnic looks which will leave you stunned.
Ekta Varma
March 24, 2020
Sara Ali Khan's various ethnic looks
Whenever one talks about the most promising and talented debutants in the past couple of years, she definitely tops the list. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which not only did commercially well, but also won critical acclaim. The actress bagged the award for the Best Debutante and also became popular amongst the audience. However, she was the talk of the town even before she made her debut as she was often papped in the city. She is till date a paparazzi favourite and her signature 'namaste' pose is widely adored and loved and her happy-go-lucky vibes and simplicity make her a nationwide favourite. She also has a great sense of fashion and often leaves everyone stunned with her amazing looks. Speaking of that, here are some of her most fabulous ethnic looks which might be your inspiration for the next wedding season!
Photo Credit : APH Images, Viral Bhayani
Personifying grace
Sara looked amazing in this red – coloured salwar suit teamed up with a matching multi – coloured dupatta at an event.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Gorgeous and how!
Sara's this outfit can make the perfect choice for a simple family get together.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Rocking the sharara
She looks absolutely ethereal in this green sharara and there is no denying that.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Simple and beautiful
This simple combination of a black ganji and printed skirt would look simply gorgeous!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Bringing a twist to the lehenga
One can style the lehenga with a coat instead of a dupatta and look totally stunning!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Love this look!
Sara pairs a middle split kurta with a pair of denims and looked amazing.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The epitome of beauty
We cannot take our eyes off the Coolie No.1 actress.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Raising the glam quotient
The perfect bridesmaid outfit choice when the next best friend gets married!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Desi girl
Ain't nobody like a desi girl and Sara pulls off this bandhej saree with grace and confidence.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Throwback
Sara has always been a stunner as she nails this floral pink attire with ease.
Photo Credit : APH Images
