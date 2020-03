1 / 8

Sara Ali Khan's latest photos

Sara Ali Khan has been making news even before she made her debut in the industry. The beauty is adored by the entire nation not only for her flawless looks and personality but is also loved and respected for her intellect and humble behaviour. Sara made her debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which was a critical as well as commercial success and further went on to do the Rohit Shetty directed comedy action film Simmba co-starring Ranveer Singh. This year, she was seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan which won praises for their amazing chemistry.The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing some of the most entertaining videos and photos that are hard to miss. She is a paparazzi favourite and is often spotted in her stylish looks. From a simple kurta to a pair of denims and tee, she pulls it off with ease. We await her next release, Coolie No. 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan which is slated to release on May 1, 2020. Check out her latest photos as she was spotted at the airport sporting an all-black outfit.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani