Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, here's the list of B town actresses who are an avid Pilates lover
Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, here's the list of B town actresses who are an avid Pilates lover
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: February 8, 2020 05:34 pm
B-town actresses who are Pilates girl
Fitness plays an important role in celebrities' life. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and more, B-town actresses work out religiously to be in shape. If you follow them on social media, then you'd know that they keep sharing workout pics and videos motivating their followers to hit the gym as well. Speaking about fitness diva Malaika Arora, even at 45, she sweats it out in the gym to maintain her figure. She exercises daily to feel good and active. Right from planks, power walking to yoga, Arora does it all to stay fit and fine. The fitness diva also swears by pilates. As we all know, Pilates helps improve flexibility and increases and balances muscular strength on both sides of your body. Malaika is not the only one who swears by Pilates. As the B-town continues to give us fitness goals, check out the list of actresses who swears by pilates.
Janhvi Kapoor
The Dhadak actress is one star who never fails to miss her workout routine. Janhvi is a regular at the gym. Her workout videos often go viral on the internet. The beautiful actress is a Pilates girl.
Sara Ali Khan
Just like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan is also a regular at the gym. The Simmba actress' weight loss journey is an inspiration. Pilates is a part of the actress' fitness routine.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo is a fitness enthusiast. The Veere Di Wedding actress works out religiously to maintain her shape. She trains under celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit.
Malaika Arora
Like BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora is also a fitness freak. She is a regular at the gym. Arora who enjoys a huge fan following on social media keeps sharing workout pics and videos on Instagram. Pilates is a part of the actress' life.
Alia Bhatt
The Brahmastra star is an avid Pilates lover. Whenever she's not shooting, Bhatt sweats it out in the gym with her trainer. She is one celebrity who never fails to give us much needed fitness goals. Here's a pic of Alia nailing the difficult aerial Pilates move.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina who trains under celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is a Pilates lover. The Bharat keeps sharing her fitness videos on Instagram.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood. The Malang actress has a body to die for. Apart from weight-training, she also does Pilates.
Kriti Sanon
The stunning actress always impresses us with her social media posts. She stuns in everything thanks to her lithe body and good looks. She is an ardent pilates lover.
