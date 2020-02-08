Home
/
Photos
/
Sara Ali Khan
/
Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, here's the list of B town actresses who are an avid Pilates lover

Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, here's the list of B town actresses who are an avid Pilates lover

Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and more, B-town actresses work out religiously to be in shape. As the B-town continues to give us fitness goals, check out the list of actresses who swear by pilates.
4778 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    B-town actresses who are Pilates girl

    B-town actresses who are Pilates girl

    Fitness plays an important role in celebrities' life. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and more, B-town actresses work out religiously to be in shape. If you follow them on social media, then you'd know that they keep sharing workout pics and videos motivating their followers to hit the gym as well. Speaking about fitness diva Malaika Arora, even at 45, she sweats it out in the gym to maintain her figure. She exercises daily to feel good and active. Right from planks, power walking to yoga, Arora does it all to stay fit and fine. The fitness diva also swears by pilates. As we all know, Pilates helps improve flexibility and increases and balances muscular strength on both sides of your body. Malaika is not the only one who swears by Pilates. As the B-town continues to give us fitness goals, check out the list of actresses who swears by pilates.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    The Dhadak actress is one star who never fails to miss her workout routine. Janhvi is a regular at the gym. Her workout videos often go viral on the internet. The beautiful actress is a Pilates girl.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Just like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan is also a regular at the gym. The Simmba actress' weight loss journey is an inspiration. Pilates is a part of the actress' fitness routine.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Bebo is a fitness enthusiast. The Veere Di Wedding actress works out religiously to maintain her shape. She trains under celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    Like BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora is also a fitness freak. She is a regular at the gym. Arora who enjoys a huge fan following on social media keeps sharing workout pics and videos on Instagram. Pilates is a part of the actress' life.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    The Brahmastra star is an avid Pilates lover. Whenever she's not shooting, Bhatt sweats it out in the gym with her trainer. She is one celebrity who never fails to give us much needed fitness goals. Here's a pic of Alia nailing the difficult aerial Pilates move.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina who trains under celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is a Pilates lover. The Bharat keeps sharing her fitness videos on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood. The Malang actress has a body to die for. Apart from weight-training, she also does Pilates.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon

    The stunning actress always impresses us with her social media posts. She stuns in everything thanks to her lithe body and good looks. She is an ardent pilates lover.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan strike a romantic pose with heart shaped balloon during Love Aaj Kal promotions
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan strike a romantic pose with heart shaped balloon during Love Aaj Kal promotions
PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt\'s cute moments together will leave you excited for their rumoured wedding
PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's cute moments together will leave you excited for their rumoured wedding
Vijay Deverakonda: Check out what THESE Bollywood actors said about the World Famous Lover star
Vijay Deverakonda: Check out what THESE Bollywood actors said about the World Famous Lover star
Propose Day: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, 6 most romantic proposal stories
Propose Day: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, 6 most romantic proposal stories
Fashion Wars of the Week: From Sara Ali Khan, Ananya to Kiara, Malaika, actresses who wore similar outfits
Fashion Wars of the Week: From Sara Ali Khan, Ananya to Kiara, Malaika, actresses who wore similar outfits
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan\'s romantic vacay photos prove they are head over heels in love with each other
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's romantic vacay photos prove they are head over heels in love with each other

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement