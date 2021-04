1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan’s getaway photos

Sara Ali Khan is one of the top Bollywood actors. Having appeared in movies like Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal, Sara has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Sara was last seen in the David Dhawan directorial Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Even though the movie was going to have a theatrical release, it premiered on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video due to the pandemic. But despite being released digitally, the movie was a huge success as it reportedly became the “most viewed movie on OTT in 24 hours”. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movie, Atrangi Re where she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush. The romantic drama movie is an Aanand L Rai directorial that was expected to release in the theatres but has now been postponed. Despite working to entertain the audience through her on-screen work, Sara Ali Khan takes time off for herself. Here are the places that have been Sara Ali Khan’s getaways ever since the pandemic started. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram