Love Aaj Kal: From lifting the star to getting yelled by her, Sara and Kartik's BEST moments from promotions
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released today and fans can't keep calm. Kartik and Sara have been promoting Love Aaj Kal in full swing. Let's take a look at Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's best promotional moments
Pinkvilla Desk
Updated: February 14, 2020 11:03 am
Sara & Kartik's BEST Love Aaj Kal promotional moments
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal has been creating a buzz for a long time. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released today and fans can't keep calm. Kartik and Sara have been promoting Love Aaj Kal in full swing. The actors travelled to places and even made an appearance on reality shows to highly promote their film. Ever since the trailer dropped, fans have been talking about Kartik and Sara Ali Khan's chemistry in the film. The actor's definitely won hearts with their chemistry not just on-screen but also off-screen. The actors have been sharing a lot of BTS moments from the sets of the film to raise the excitement. Apart from it, the songs of the movie have made it to the playlist. As we look forward to how the movie performs at the box office, let's take a look at Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's best promotional moments.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
When Kartik Aaryan lifted Sara Ali Khan
During Love Aaj Kal promotions, we saw Kartik Aaryan lifting his co-star. The same has been winning hearts and fans can't get over their sweet PDA.
Photo Credit : APH Images
When Sara Ali Khan repeated her promotional outfit
Sara Ali Khan has an amazing sense of style and there's no denying it! During Love Aaj Kal promotions, Sara Ali Khan repeated her red and white off-shoulder dress.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
When Sara and Kartik recreated Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's romance
Sara and Kartik promoted their movie on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13. The actors impressed everyone as they hilariously recreated Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's romance.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
Striking a romantic pose with a heart shaped balloon
During one of the promotional events, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan struck a romantic pose with a heart shaped balloon and won hearts.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
When Sara Ali Khan yelled at the actor
During a recent promotional event, Kartik Aaryan got scolded by the actress for posing atop a bus with an injured hand.
Photo Credit : Youtube
