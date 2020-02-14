Love Aaj Kal: From lifting the star to getting yelled by her, Sara and Kartik's BEST moments from promotions

1 / 6

Sara & Kartik's BEST Love Aaj Kal promotional moments

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal has been creating a buzz for a long time. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released today and fans can't keep calm. Kartik and Sara have been promoting Love Aaj Kal in full swing. The actors travelled to places and even made an appearance on reality shows to highly promote their film. Ever since the trailer dropped, fans have been talking about Kartik and Sara Ali Khan's chemistry in the film. The actor's definitely won hearts with their chemistry not just on-screen but also off-screen. The actors have been sharing a lot of BTS moments from the sets of the film to raise the excitement. Apart from it, the songs of the movie have made it to the playlist. As we look forward to how the movie performs at the box office, let's take a look at Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's best promotional moments.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani