Love Aaj Kal's Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan's statements about each other will leave you excited for the film
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Kartik shared the first poster of the film and it looks promising. As we look forward to their romantic film, check out these interesting things said by the duo about each other.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: January 16, 2020 02:57 pm
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan's quotes about each other
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are currently one of the most talked about stars of Bollywood. The duo will be seen sharing screen space in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Today, Kartik shared the first poster of the film also revealing about it's trailer which will be out tomorrow. Kartik captioned it as, ""वहाँ हैं नहीं जहाँ लेटे हैं ....... कहीं उड़ रहे हैं Veer और Zoe #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow !!" Love Aaj Kal will share the beautiful love story of Kartik and Sara from 1990-2020. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film's trailer. Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit the theatre screens on Valentine's Day. Going by the poster shared by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, their chemistry looks promising. Off-screen, Sara and Kartik share an amazing bond with each other. Last year, they grabbed major headlines due to their rumoured love-affair. However, as per the latest reports, Sara and Kartik are no longer together. The duo is still good friends and are often papped with each other. As we look forward to their romantic film, check out these interesting things said by the duo about each other.
On her crush
On Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan', Sara couldn't stop blushing as revealed that she has a big crush on Kartik Aaryan. Later, at an award show, Aaryan addressed the same and said that he would love to go on a date with her as well.
The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is cute
During an interview with a leading daily, Sara Ali Khan called her Love Aaj Kal co-star 'cute'.
The Kedarnath actress is a princess
After wrapping up the shoot of Love Aaj Kal, Aaryan wrote a long note about working with her. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor mentioned, "I couldn't have asked for a better sathi in this journey than princess @saraalikhan." Isn't that cute!
On working with Sara
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor mentioned in his note that he would love to work with her again and again and again.
Sara on working with the actor
Sara Ali Khan penned down a note for Kartik as well. She wrote, 'Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee's about to chai's with you, I wish we could do it all over again.'
On his chemistry with Sara Ali Khan
In an interview with a leading daily, Kartik Aaryan mentioned that he feels flattered to receive so much love from her while working together on Love Aaj Kal.
