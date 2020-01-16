Love Aaj Kal's Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan's statements about each other will leave you excited for the film

1 / 7

Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan's quotes about each other

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are currently one of the most talked about stars of Bollywood. The duo will be seen sharing screen space in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Today, Kartik shared the first poster of the film also revealing about it's trailer which will be out tomorrow. Kartik captioned it as, ""वहाँ हैं नहीं जहाँ लेटे हैं ....... कहीं उड़ रहे हैं Veer और Zoe #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow !!" Love Aaj Kal will share the beautiful love story of Kartik and Sara from 1990-2020. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film's trailer. Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit the theatre screens on Valentine's Day. Going by the poster shared by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, their chemistry looks promising. Off-screen, Sara and Kartik share an amazing bond with each other. Last year, they grabbed major headlines due to their rumoured love-affair. However, as per the latest reports, Sara and Kartik are no longer together. The duo is still good friends and are often papped with each other. As we look forward to their romantic film, check out these interesting things said by the duo about each other.

Photo Credit : Instagram