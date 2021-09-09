From Madhuri Dixit to Sara Ali Khan: PHOTOS of B'Town actors celebrating the festival of Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi is the most favourite festival of all Mumbaikars. This auspicious occasion, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is one of the most awaited events for people in the entire country, especially those residing in Maharashtra. This 11-day long festival is filled with happiness, joy, and blessings from Lord Ganesha, after which the people bid adieu to the idol with a heavy heart. Like everyone else, even Bollywood celebrities get very excited around this time of the year, and many of them even bring Ganesha home, to celebrate the festival. Here are some of the most peaceful pictures of Bollywood actors joining their hands in front of Lord Ganesha, celebrating the festival. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday gets clicked with the adorable little Ganesha idol, the Panday's brought home.
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty pose for the camera as they get clicked with the idol they welcomed into their home.
Sanjay Dutt and his wife, Manyata Dutt, get clicked candidly as they hold the “puja ki thali” worshipping Ganesha they brought home.
Shraddha Kapoor looks completely innocent as she poses in front of the small eco-friendly Ganesha idol, which she and her brothers got home.
Kartik Aaryan poses holding the idol of Lord Ganesha in his hands as he has a sense of peace and calmness within himself.
Sara Ali Khan poses for the camera sitting on her knees, joining her hands before the Ganesha idol, praying for good health and happiness.