PHOTOS: 6 Times Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan stunned in black; Check it out

Fashion goals

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most leading ladies of Bollywood. She's currently creating buzz due to her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. She will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the same. The trailer received a positive response from the audience. Fans are looking forward to the movie's release. Sara is currently two films old, Kedarnath and Simmba. The actress has been successful in creating a name for herself in the industry. She not only won hearts with her commendable acting but also made her way into hearts with her down-to-earth personality. Apart from her acting skills, she has been also winning hearts with her stylish appearances. The Kedarnath actress has an impeccable sense of style. Be it nailing the gym look or slaying traditional looks, she has done it all. If you've been keeping up with the actress, then you'd agree that she has been killing it in black. Today, we bring to you the actress' best stylish looks in black outfits.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani