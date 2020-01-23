/
PHOTOS: 6 Times Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan stunned in black; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most leading ladies of Bollywood. Apart from her acting skills, she has been also winning hearts with her stylish appearances. Today, we bring to you the actress' best stylish looks in black outfits.
Mamta Naik
Mumbai
Published: January 23, 2020 05:30 pm
Fashion goals
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most leading ladies of Bollywood. She's currently creating buzz due to her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. She will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the same. The trailer received a positive response from the audience. Fans are looking forward to the movie's release. Sara is currently two films old, Kedarnath and Simmba. The actress has been successful in creating a name for herself in the industry. She not only won hearts with her commendable acting but also made her way into hearts with her down-to-earth personality. Apart from her acting skills, she has been also winning hearts with her stylish appearances. The Kedarnath actress has an impeccable sense of style. Be it nailing the gym look or slaying traditional looks, she has done it all. If you've been keeping up with the actress, then you'd agree that she has been killing it in black. Today, we bring to you the actress' best stylish looks in black outfits.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Slaying it
During one of Simmba's promotional events, Sara opted for a black outfit. In this pic, Sara can be seen donning a black dress with silver embellishments. She completed her look with silver high heels.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Simple yet elegant
The actress knows how to keep it simple yet stylish.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Killing it
The actress stunned in a beautiful black dress at an awards show. She paired the same with black high heels. Her hair and makeup were also on point.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Stunner
This look will certainly make you say she's one hell of a stunner.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Ravishing as always
During Kedarnath's promotions, Sara was seen in a Sabyasachi attire. She opted for a black lehenga and paired it up with a pair of chandbalis.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Keeping it casual
The actress knows how to look pretty in simple outfits and this pic is proof of the same.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
