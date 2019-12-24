/
PHOTOS: 6 Times Sara Ali Khan proved she is a family person; Check it out
Mamta Naik
Mumbai
Published: December 24, 2019 01:18 pm
Sara Ali Khan's Family pics
Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. She made her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath and was later seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. She impressed all of us with her incredible performances in both films. Up next, her kitty is full of interesting projects. She will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan who she was also rumoured to be dating but later parted ways. Both will be sharing screen space in Imitiaz Ali's Aaj Kal which is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal which starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. She is also prepping up for her next opposite Varun Dhawan, Coolie No. 1. Not just with her outstanding performances, Sara has also won hearts with her down-to-earth nature and simplicity. Time and again, Sara has proved she is a happy-go-lucky person. Despite being an actress, Sara is happily a family person. No matter what, Sara always makes sure to take time off her hectic schedule and spend time with her family members. She also shares a close relationship with stepmom Kareena Kapoor Khan and half-sibling Taimur Ali Khan. We bring to you some of Sara Ali Khan's pictures that prove she is a family person.
Adorable little munchkin
Sara shares an amazing bond with Taimur Ali Khan. On Tim's 3rd birthday, Sara shared a series of pictures with her cutie pie and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday little Tim Tim #cutipie #munchkin #birthdayboy."
Her travel buddy
Sara is extremely close to her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself with brother Ibrahim who is fond of cricket. A few weeks ago, Ibrahim made his debut on a leading daily's magazine cover. The same created buzz all over the internet.
Daddy's little girl
Sara shares an amazing bond with dad Saif Ali Khan. In an interview with a leading daily, Saif described his girl as intelligent, well-spoken and charming. Sara had also said that Saif Ali Khan is a great father to her and Ibrahim.
Precious
Sara is as close to her mother as he is to her dad Saif Ali Khan. The Simmba actress keeps travelling the world with her mom. She also often treats us with her pictures with mom Amrita Singh.
Bebo is her friend
On Koffee with Karan, Sara had revealed that she never calls Kareena Kapoor Khan 'Choti ma' or 'Kareena aunty'. In an interview with Filmfare, Sara had mentioned that Bebo is like a friend and she respects her a lot.
Her bond with Dadi Sharmila Tagore
Recently, Sharmila Tagore made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor's radio show "What Women Want" and said that she loves watching Sara Ali Khan's interviews. She also mentioned that she's very proud of Sara. Earlier, in an interview, Sara revealed the advice she received from her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. Sara said she is constantly reminded of 'Sleep well and drink water.'
