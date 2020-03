1 / 6

Sara poses for the paps

Sara Ali Khan is definitely one of the finest actresses in B-town right now and we cannot seem to get enough of the actress given her ever so charming attitude and of course, all the work she has been doing. The actress was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan, and while the movie was one of the most awaited films of this year, it did not fair very well at the box office and received a rather mixed reaction. And now, she is gearing up for two other films, Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara was recently in Benaras and she also shared photos from her visit as she posed by the Ganga. Today, she was snapped post her dubbing sessions and for her outing today, she decided to sport a pink tracksuit and left her hair open. The actress kept her look casual as ever and also sported black spectacles which added a geeky touch to the entire look. She was all smiles as the paps clicked their pictures and seemed to be in a rather cheery mood. Sara also shared a photo on her social media where she expressed her excitement for the dubbing session.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani