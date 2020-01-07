Home
/
Photos
/
Sara Ali Khan
/
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's vacation is always full of fun and here's proof; Check it out

PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's vacation is always full of fun and here's proof; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the coolest sister and brother duos of Bollywood. Today, we bring to you Sara's holiday pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The same will certainly leave you longing for a vacay.
724 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Sara & Ibrahim's travel pics

    Sara & Ibrahim's travel pics

    Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the coolest brother-sister duos of Bollywood. The siblings enjoyed a long vacay in the Maldives. The duo recently returned back to the bay along with their mom Amrita Singh who was also a part of the vacation. The Kedarnath actress has been treating her fans and followers with beautiful travel pictures of herself along with her travel buddies, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh for a long time. A few weeks ago, Sara enjoyed a long vacay in Kerala with her bestie. She shared a series of bikini pictures from the picturesque locations of Kerala and created a buzz on social media. The Simmba actress is one adventure junkie and her recent social media posts are proof of the same. Today, we bring to you Sara's holiday pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The same will certainly leave you longing for a vacay.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Living life to the fullest

    Living life to the fullest

    The Simmba actress captioned this snap as, "I always got your back."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Peaceful moment like this!

    Peaceful moment like this!

    This pic is beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Vacay goals

    Vacay goals

    Sara captioned it as, "Mother, Daughter, Iggy potter. Swim swimm swimming in the water."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The smile on their face sums up everything!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Underwater adventure

    Underwater adventure

    'Deep sea diving,' captioned Sara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Fishies vibing

    Fishies vibing

    Both are adventure lovers and this pic is proof of the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Style on point

    Style on point

    We wonder what they were talking about in this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi: Street Dancer 3D actor\'s gorgeous sun kissed selfies are unmissable
PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi: Street Dancer 3D actor's gorgeous sun kissed selfies are unmissable
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood stars who opened up about working post marriage
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood stars who opened up about working post marriage
Bipasha Basu Birthday Special: THESE pictures of the star with her husband Karan Singh Grover are couple goals
Bipasha Basu Birthday Special: THESE pictures of the star with her husband Karan Singh Grover are couple goals
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja\'s THESE travel photos will leave you longing for a vacay; Check it out
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's THESE travel photos will leave you longing for a vacay; Check it out
Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani\'s THESE pictures make us intrigued for the movie
Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's THESE pictures make us intrigued for the movie
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim\'s THESE goofy pictures are all things love; Check it out
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's THESE goofy pictures are all things love; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement