PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's vacation is always full of fun and here's proof; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the coolest sister and brother duos of Bollywood. Today, we bring to you Sara's holiday pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The same will certainly leave you longing for a vacay.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: January 7, 2020 05:53 pm
Sara & Ibrahim's travel pics
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the coolest brother-sister duos of Bollywood. The siblings enjoyed a long vacay in the Maldives. The duo recently returned back to the bay along with their mom Amrita Singh who was also a part of the vacation. The Kedarnath actress has been treating her fans and followers with beautiful travel pictures of herself along with her travel buddies, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh for a long time. A few weeks ago, Sara enjoyed a long vacay in Kerala with her bestie. She shared a series of bikini pictures from the picturesque locations of Kerala and created a buzz on social media. The Simmba actress is one adventure junkie and her recent social media posts are proof of the same. Today, we bring to you Sara's holiday pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The same will certainly leave you longing for a vacay.
Living life to the fullest
The Simmba actress captioned this snap as, "I always got your back."
Peaceful moment like this!
This pic is beautiful beyond words.
Vacay goals
Sara captioned it as, "Mother, Daughter, Iggy potter. Swim swimm swimming in the water."
All smiles
The smile on their face sums up everything!
Underwater adventure
'Deep sea diving,' captioned Sara.
Fishies vibing
Both are adventure lovers and this pic is proof of the same.
Style on point
We wonder what they were talking about in this moment!
