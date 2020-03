1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan's airport look is all natural and we love it

Sara Ali Khan is one actress who has always charmed her fans with her humble behaviour and etiquettes time and again. Last year she was seen carrying her own luggage in the airport and also her airport style is easy going and natural, unlike other Bollywood actors who are often spotted sporting high-end luxury brands for the same. Though she is often spotted in traditional outfits for her airport look which the actress finds pretty comfortable, she was recently spotted wearing a tracksuit for her airport look. The actress sported glasses, let her hair down naturally and wore white slip-on to complete the look of her black tracksuit. The actress will soon be seen in Coolie No.1 the shoot for the same was just over a few days back and she will be soon seen opposite South actor Dhanush in Atrangi Re. Check out her latest airport look right here.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani