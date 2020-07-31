/
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani; Actors who took to cycling amid lockdown
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, since all gyms are shut, Bollywood stars and television actors took to cycling to workout and from Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nia Sharma, to Arjun Bijlani and others, a host of stars were papped with their bicycle. Take a look
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: July 31, 2020 04:14 pm
Ranbir Kapoor
It was in March 2020 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown as the nation was grappling with the novel Coronavirus pandemic, and following which, all shootings were stalled, gyms were shut and theatres closed. All this while, just like all of us, Bollywood stars and television actors, too, have been working out at home and after the lockdown was partially lifted in Maharashtra, the first thing that the actors did was to grab their bicycles and head out for a nice ride. While some opted for a walk, others opted for a cycle run and so, while there is still time for us to see the going-to-the-gym-photos of actors, today, we rounded up a series of actors who took to cycling amid the lockdown. From Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Tanna, Ali Fazal, Dino Morea, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others, here’s a handful of actors who opted to ride a cycle to stay fit. While Ranbir Kapoor snapped alone, Sara Ali Khan was accompanied by her brother Ibrahim, and Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani decided to go together for a cycle sesh. Also, as per latest reports, since Maharashtra crossed the 4-lakh mark in the novel coronavirus case, the government announced that the lockdown in the state has been extended until August 31, 2020
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan
While on one occasion, Sara was papped with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, on other occasion, this Coolie No 1 actress went for a solo cycle sesh
Photo Credit : Instagram
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal was snapped in the city with his bicycle and the actor took a break and enjoyed coconut water on the road
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Nia Sharma
Naagin fame Nia Sharma loves to workout and since all gyms across the city are closed, she stepped out to enjoy a bicycle session.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani stepped out with Naagin actress and BFF Nia Sharma to enjoy a bicycle run in the city
Photo Credit : Instagram
Dino Morea
We all know Dino Morea is a fitness enthusiast and since gyms are shut, the actor decided to pull out his cycle and enjoy a breezy evening cycle session in the city
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna recently, bagged the winners' trophy for reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and the actress is often papped enjoying a bicycle run in the city
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan is a fitness lover and was recently snapped enjoying a cycle run with his sister
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sooraj Pancholi
Sooraj Pancholi was also snapped riding a bicycle amid the lockdown
Photo Credit : Instagram