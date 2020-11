1 / 7

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's Throwback Photos

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are popular stars in Bollywood. The beautiful actresses enjoy great popularity. Talking about Ananya, in particular, she is only three films old. Ananya made her debut in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. She was later seen in a different avatar in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress recently starred opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khali Peeli. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan made her debut opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Post her debut film, Sara was seen in Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Both Ananya and Sara have interesting projects in their kitty. The actresses often get compared with each other. Earlier, talking about the comparison, Sara said that they (Ananya and Janhvi Kapoor) are her contemporaries and friends and she only wishes them the best and vice versa. In an interview with Koimoi, Ananya addressed the comparison debate and said that Sara is doing great and interesting work. Ananya also added that she believes in healthy competition as it sets a benchmark for her to work harder. Sara and Ananya are really good friends. They have been spotted together several times and the same speaks volumes about their great bond. Today, we bring few throwback pictures of the actresses when they were spotted hanging out together. While Sara was trying to hide her face, Ananya was all smiles as they took a rickshaw ride. Check out the photos!

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani