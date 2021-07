1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor clicked post pilates session

Sara Ali Khan and Janvhi Kapoor are two of the most talked about actresses in the industry. The divas went on to become the talk of the town event before they had made their debut on the big screen. While Janhvi made her debut with the 2018 release Dhadak, Sara had stepped into acting with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath in the same year. Interestingly, not just for their stunning looks and acting prowess, Janhvi and Sara are also known for their fashion statements. From their airport looks to red carpet looks, casual outings or the gym looks, both Sara and Janhvi send the paparazzi on a photo clicking spree every time they step out in the city. Interestingly, both the divas made the heads turn as they were papped together at the pilates session. To note, this isn’t the first time Sara and Janhvi were working out together. They had even shared a video of themselves on social media wherein they were seen working out together during their vacation in the Maldives and had taken the internet by a storm. Here are the pics post their pilates session.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani