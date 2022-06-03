Revisiting Sara Ali Khan’s childhood with these cute pics

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood. Hailing from a filmi family, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter has been the talk of the town even before she had stepped into Bollywood. And ever since Sara made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Kedarnath, the Pataudi princess has been enjoying a massive fan following across the world. From her acting prowess to her flawless beauty, and her fashion statements, everything about Sara tends to make the headlines.
Interestingly, Sara is also known for her presence on social media and often treats fans with beautiful pictures of herself. Besides, the Love Aaj Kal actress often shares cute posts for her loved ones as well. This isn’t all. Sara has also taken social media by storm time and again as she takes a trip down the memory lane and posts childhood pics on her Instagram account. So, today we will bring you some adorable childhood pics of Sara Ali Khan which will make you go aww.
Photo Credit : sara ali khan instagram
This pic had Sara posing with Saif Ali Khan and she was imitating her daddy's cool style. The Nawab of Pataudi looked dapper in his white sweatshirt with denims while Sara looked irresistibly cute in her frock and stylish sunglasses.
The cute family pic was from the Holi celebrations and featured little Sara posting with mommy Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan. The trio had their faces covered with colour and were all smiles for the camera.
Sara looked adorable in her dark green coloured ethnic wear with golden work around the neck as she posed with her friends.
Sara and Saif were seen twinning in white in this adorable pic as they posed for the camera during their leisure time.
This pic had Sara holding on to her father as they posed for a pic during one of their vacations. The pic also Ibrahim who was all smiles for the camera.
