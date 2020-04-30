/
Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan's priceless moments show their lovable father daughter bond; See Photos
Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are similar in my virtues including their talent and wit. Their sense of humour is beyond hilarious and even more entertaining when they come together! Here are times when their photos together won over the internet!
Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's priceless moments together
Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the coolest father-daughter duos in B-Town. They made their first-ever official appearance together on Karan Johar's talk show where they made displayed their most amazing banter. The two share many attributes in common. From the versatility, charming looks, maturity, wit and sense of humour, they're truly an amazing duo! They have often spoken about each other in interviews and revealed what they love the most about each other including many other things! In an interview with a leading daily, Saif mentioned that the thing he likes the most about his daughter is his strong sense of humility and her down-to-earth nature. Since they're both actors, Saif spoke about Sara taking advice from him. He said, "She doesn't really ask me for advice; she did once when she was doing Kedarnath; she bought a scene over and we read it together and we talk about it sometimes." Sara has also often taken to reveal some interesting things about her father. In an interview with Hello magazine, Sara revealed Saif is more passionate about Roman History than he is about Bollywood gossip. Sara is also extremely close with her siblings Taimur and Ibrahim and often shares the most adorable snaps. Here are Sara and Saif's most amazing moments which reflect their endearing father-daughter bond.
Karan Johar's chat show
The father-daughter duo's hilarious banter on the show was truly unmissable!
Posing with the best men of her life
Sara poses with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and dad Saif Ali Khan as they all keep it chic and casual.
A rare childhood moment
This snap of Sara feeding dad Saif back in her childhood will make you go 'aww.'
Sara and Saif spotted with Kareena before her debut
This picture will always be one of the favourites!
Heartwarming moment
Flashback to Sara's childhood days with mom Amrita and her dad.
All glammed up
Saif and Sara Ali Khan looked extremely ethereal and glam at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception!
