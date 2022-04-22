Sara Ali Khan to Aamir Khan: Actors who underwent massive body transformations

A lot goes into a body transformation. It requires dedication, discipline and resilience. Our Bollywood actors and their passion has often fuelled a lot of their projects - body transformation being one a lot of times. Often to fit the specifics of a role, the stars need to undergo physical transformation. However, remember one thing - every body is beautiful and unique. What might suit a person in a movie might often not suit a person in real life. Movies stars’ job is to bring a character to life in those 3-odd hours and our job is to take it with a pinch of salt and return back to it. Nonetheless, the actors immense dedication and hard work is always a source of inspiration. Many actors have undergone transformations. Be it Aamir Khan’s ‘father role’ in Dangal where he had to put on a lot of kg’s or Sara’s
fitness journey before entering the industry, each transformation has its own story. Here are some of the actors, their physical transformations and the story behind them. Oh and a reminder? You are perfect the way you are. :)
Arjun Kapoor battled with obesity since childhood. Yet slowly and steadily, his fitness journey reaped results for him. In an interview, he said, "I think everyone knows that I’m a constant work in progress when it comes to my fitness because I have dealt with obesity."
Sara Ali Khan underwent a huge physical transformation before entering the industry. She indulged in numerous exercises and a disciplined regime to get fitter.
For her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, Bhumi Pednekar had to gain a substantial amount of weight in just a matter of months to fit the role that she was essaying. Bhumi's performance in the movie was applauded by everyone.
Aamir Khan as the stubborn, doting father Mahavir Singh Phogat was one of the biggest contributors to the movie's mega-success. The ace actor underwent a major transformation for the role and essayed it wth absolute perfection.
For Farhan, his role in 'Toofan' was an absolute ride. When he posted this picture, Farhan wrote, "The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan. What a ride. 18 months of relentless work but worth every drop of sweat, every sore muscle and every pound gained and lost."
