Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actors who transformed from fat to fit

While we gush over Bollywood celebs who flaunt their toned abs and perfect figure, there is a lot of hard work involved in getting those sculpted figures. Actors indulge in enormous weight loss training for those perfect moments. From Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, there are a whole lot of celebs who underwent incredible transformations before their big-screen debut. Here's a look at our favourite celebs who surprised us with their impressive weight loss achievements.
Photo Credit : Mohit Varu/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
It is hard to believe that this gorgeous actress once weighed over 86 kg. Sonam lost almost 35 kilos and transformed from fat to fit by doing yoga and by following a strict diet.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha managed to lose 30 kg before her first movie. Through a high protein low carb diet and rigorous workout, she tried to keep herself motivated to achieve her fitness goal.
Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The actor made his debut in the Bollywood film industry with the film Ishaqzaade. Earlier he used to weigh 130 kg but with rigorous exercise and a strict diet plan he underwent a great transformation.
Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Arjun Kapoor's Instagram
The actress weighed over 90 kg before signing for the movie Kedarnath. As per the reports she was suffering from PCOD which led her to extreme weight gain. With the help of Yoga, Kathak, and Pilates she lost all her extra kilos.
Photo Credit : Rohan Shrestha/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Bollywood's young beauty who made her big-screen debut with the film Student Of The Year was not always as perfect as she looks now. The diva followed a strict diet and lost 16 kg in just 3 months before her Bollywood debut.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram