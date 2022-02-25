Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actors who transformed from fat to fit

1 / 6

Celebs who underwent a massive weight loss transformation

While we gush over Bollywood celebs who flaunt their toned abs and perfect figure, there is a lot of hard work involved in getting those sculpted figures. Actors indulge in enormous weight loss training for those perfect moments. From Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, there are a whole lot of celebs who underwent incredible transformations before their big-screen debut. Here's a look at our favourite celebs who surprised us with their impressive weight loss achievements.

Photo Credit : Mohit Varu/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram