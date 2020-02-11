Home
From Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt: Stars REVEAL their alternative career choices

Have you ever wondered what would your favourite stars be doing if not acting? Read on to find out the alternative careers that these actors would pursue instead of acting.
    Bollywood actors reveal their alternative career choices

    Being an actor is not easy. Apart from hard work and dedication, it also requires tons of patience and determination to move on. From splendid good looks to impeccable acting skills, our favourite actors have it all. They have all delivered some fantastic films and never fail to entertain us. However, if things didn't work out the way they did, do you ever wonder what would our favourite actors take up for an alternative career? From Tara Sutaria to Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to Sushant Singh Rajput, check out all your favourite actors' revelations about their alternative career choices.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani, Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan

    Talking to a news daily, Sara once revealed that she would probably be a lawyer or politician if not an actor.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor reportedly said in an interview that her mother, late legendary actor Sridevi, wanted her to become a doctor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Tara Sutaria

    For the uninitiated, Tara Sutaria loves to sing and has often spoken about it in interviews. On many instances she has revealed that she would have probably taken up music or singing if the acting career did not work out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kartik Aaryan

    Although he always wanted to be an actor, Kartik Aaryan has also completed his engineering in Biotechnology from DY Patil College of Engineering and would definitely be an engineer instead of an actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Alia Bhatt

    Ever imagined Alia as a teacher? Well, in conversation at an event, Alia Bhatt said that if given an opportunity, she would "love to be a dance teacher or an acting teacher".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Alaya F

    The Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F has just made her silver screen debut. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed that she initially aimed to be a filmmaker or director. However, she learned during her course of education that she enjoyed being in front of the camera more than anything else.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon is an engineer in Electronics and Telecommunication. However, destiny had other plans for her and we are more than overjoyed that she opted for acting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor

    It is no big secret that the Rockstar actor is a big time football fan. In an interview he revealed, “If I was not an actor, I would have been struggling still because I would have kept trying. I would have tried to be a football player. But I would rather coach a school football team,”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone is made for acting and it comes to her naturally. However, Deepika once said that if not an actor, she is most likely to become a secretary. She also added that she would like to do a job which involves filing, photo-copying and cleaning.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Sushant Singh Rajput

    The Raabta actor is a mechanical engineer and also a National Olympiad Winner in Physics.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

