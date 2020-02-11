From Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt: Stars REVEAL their alternative career choices

1 / 11

Bollywood actors reveal their alternative career choices

Being an actor is not easy. Apart from hard work and dedication, it also requires tons of patience and determination to move on. From splendid good looks to impeccable acting skills, our favourite actors have it all. They have all delivered some fantastic films and never fail to entertain us. However, if things didn't work out the way they did, do you ever wonder what would our favourite actors take up for an alternative career? From Tara Sutaria to Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to Sushant Singh Rajput, check out all your favourite actors' revelations about their alternative career choices.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani, Instagram