Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s childhood pictures

Sara Ali Khan is a popular actress in the Hindi film industry. She made headlines when her movie, Coolie No 1 became the “most viewed movie on the OTT platform in 24 hours”. The movie was directed by David Dhawan and had Varun Dhawan opposite her. Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan reprised the characters of Karisma Kapoor and Govinda with a fresh twist. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming romantic drama, Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara has scaled to new heights after her initial releases in Bollywood. However, Sara Ali Khan always stays true to her roots and despite the fact that she has many people around, her best friend still is younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Here are the childhood pictures of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan that prove the two have always shared a great relationship. Read ahead to take a look.

