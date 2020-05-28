Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan: Childhood snaps to desi looks; Check out these VIRAL pics of the siblings

1 / 16

Check out these viral photos of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are hands down one of the coolest siblings in Bollywood. Ibrahim Ali Khan who is ruling the internet these days with his entertaining photos and videos recently shared another Tik Tok video. In this video, he gave a reality check to all those who dreamed of going on a trip with friends after their degree, including him. As we all know this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, students who graduated did not get any graduation ceremony. Ibrahim's Tik Tok video shows him lip-syncing to the song Young, Dumb and Broke and he wrote, "When you and the lads think the grad trip could still happen and everything is paid for." Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim took the internet by storm, a few days back when the actress posted a shirtless post-workout picture of her brother on Instagram. Sara captioned her picture as "Knock knock...Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07 #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive." Ibrahim who is yet to enter college has many followers on social media and has gained a lot of limelight already thanks to his good looks and humour. Sara was asked about her brother's debut to which she replied in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that " He has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It's definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he's gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something he'll do it." Today, we have some of the most viral and loved pictures of the siblings. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram