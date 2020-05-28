Advertisement
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan: Childhood snaps to desi looks; Check out these VIRAL pics of the siblings

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan: Childhood snaps to desi looks; Check out these VIRAL pics of the siblings

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan ruled the internet as siblings with these viral photos. From vacation photos from the Maldives to Diwali celebrations with their family. Check out the pictures.
3113 reads Mumbai Updated: May 28, 2020 12:38 pm
  • 1 / 16
    Check out these viral photos of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Check out these viral photos of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are hands down one of the coolest siblings in Bollywood. Ibrahim Ali Khan who is ruling the internet these days with his entertaining photos and videos recently shared another Tik Tok video. In this video, he gave a reality check to all those who dreamed of going on a trip with friends after their degree, including him. As we all know this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, students who graduated did not get any graduation ceremony. Ibrahim's Tik Tok video shows him lip-syncing to the song Young, Dumb and Broke and he wrote, "When you and the lads think the grad trip could still happen and everything is paid for." Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim took the internet by storm, a few days back when the actress posted a shirtless post-workout picture of her brother on Instagram. Sara captioned her picture as "Knock knock...Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07 #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive." Ibrahim who is yet to enter college has many followers on social media and has gained a lot of limelight already thanks to his good looks and humour. Sara was asked about her brother's debut to which she replied in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that " He has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It's definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he's gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something he'll do it." Today, we have some of the most viral and loved pictures of the siblings. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    When they took a mini break to London

    When they took a mini break to London

    The two were caught in a candid moment together as they enjoyed their tourist time in London.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    When they donned

    When they donned "Desi" looks

    The two in their festive mood and traditional outfits posing for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    Annual Rakhi photos

    Annual Rakhi photos

    The best time of the year for siblings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    Their family Maldives vacation photos

    Their family Maldives vacation photos

    Sara and Ibrahim's photos from their Maldives vacation where they brought in the new years' family-style with their mom, Amrita Singh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 16
    Sara's throwback photos

    Sara's throwback photos

    Time and again, Sara keeps sharing her throwback photos where she was healthier with her brother and father back from her college days.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    Cute childhood photos

    Cute childhood photos

    How adorable does Ibrahim looks in this picture!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 16
    Their post workout picture

    Their post workout picture

    Ibrahim is surely on his way to becoming a star and this photo proves it all.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    When your brother is as cool as you

    When your brother is as cool as you

    Another viral pool snap of the two chilling together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    Photos of mumma dearest

    Photos of mumma dearest

    How beautiful is this family frame with their sweetest mom!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    Sara with her younger brother another classic Rakhi moment

    Sara with her younger brother another classic Rakhi moment

    Ibrahim, Sara and Taimur surely make the most good looking sibling trio on Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    When the siblings step out together

    When the siblings step out together

    We are really obsessed with the good looks these two are blessed with!

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 13 / 16
    The Pataudis taking over

    The Pataudis taking over

    A regal family portrait photograph with all the Pataudis.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    Celebrations could not be happier

    Celebrations could not be happier

    Another picture of the siblings with their entire family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 16
    Another viral childhood photo

    Another viral childhood photo

    A cute little Ibrahim pulling Sara's cheeks in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 16
    When they made style statements together

    When they made style statements together

    When you have a family filled film stars, style and good looks are already in your genes.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

