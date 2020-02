1 / 6

Check out these unmissable photos of Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan during promotions

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been the talk of the town ever since Sara made her debut on Koffee with Karan. On top of that, their collaboration for Imtiaz Ali's next romantic flick Love Aaj Kal was just icing on the cake. The two were then spotted supporting each other at fashion shows, social media and were speculated to be dating. Kartik even went ahead to receive the actress and her younger brother when they returned to the city. Recently, Sara Ali Khan visited Lucknow to meet Kartik Aaryan who was shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh along with Bhumi Pednekar. Ever since the trailer of the movie came out, it has been the talk of the town and fans can't get enough of the two from their promotions to their fun conversations. Today, Check out the latest promotional looks of the two actors.

