Sara Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma: 5 sun-kissed photos of Bollywood divas to brighten up your day

Look at Bollywood divas' Instagram handles for what's a better day or a perfect moment to click a sun-kissed photo, you will never be disappointed. A sun-kissed picture not only lightens up the day but also comes as a delight for their fans who might be waiting for glimpses of their favourite actors. From Anushka Sharma finding all the perfect spots in her home to Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting her no-makeup look in kaftan, here's a look at Bollywood actresses' sun-kissed pictures to brighten up your day.
Photo Credit : Rohan Shrestha/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
The diva who has been winning the internet with her gorgeous sun-kissed selfies is Kareena Kapoor Khan. With no intent to slow down with her glam game, Kareena has been sharing her kaftan diaries one after other.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
The diva looked like a vision in a stunning black dress posing for the wilderness while looking at the camera dreamily. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup while posing under the sunlight.
Trust Malaika Arora to bowl you over with her glamorous pictures and she won't disappoint. The actress shared this sun-kissed picture and revealed that her daily ritual is to step out in sun.
Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram
Anushka shared this adorable sun-kissed picture of her and revealed that by now, she is aware of all the good spots at her home where sunlight does the perfect dance at her abode.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
In the click, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen donning a gorgeous printed dress. She styled her hair into a tight braid and posed for a sun-kissed photo in minimal makeup.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram