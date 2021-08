1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan’s vacation pictures show her love for travel

Sara Ali Khan, born on August 12, 1995, is one of the biggest names amongst the new-age actors of the Bollywood industry. She is the daughter of the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Bollywood actor, Amrita Singh. Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and also appeared in Simmba in the same year. She has done a good amount of work on-screen in the past few years and even made it to the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. Fans are now awaiting the release of the Coolie No 1 actor’s upcoming movie, Atrangi Re as watching Sara Ali Khan perform on-screen is a complete delight. Even though Sara Ali Khan has a busy working schedule and is constantly shooting for her upcoming projects, she always makes sure to take some time off for herself and travel. Today, as Sara Ali Khan turns a year older, here are pictures that prove Sara Ali Khan is a big travel lover. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram