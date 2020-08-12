Advertisement
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: When the actress first walked down the ramp & won hearts with her confidence

Sara Ali Khan turns a year older today and we have these throwback pics of the beautiful actress marking her ramp debut. Check them out.
3939 reads Mumbai Updated: August 12, 2020 08:00 am
    Photos of Sara Ali Khan's debut ramp walk

    Sara Ali Khan turns 25 today and the actress is currently away from the city with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom actress Amrita Singh in Goa. The Simmba actress is making sure that she includes some or the other form of workout in her daily routine during her trip. From swimming to cycling with her brother, Sara is straight on her game when it comes to fitness. The actress recently shared a video in which she can be seen cycling with her brother. She captioned the video, “Gone with the Wind (sic),”. Sara Ali Khan made her much awaited debut back in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. Being born into a family of Royals and filmstars, every action of the star kid was observed closely by fans of her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh even before her debut. The actress was not always the same as she looks like now physically. Sara was always a credential student at the University of Columbia but she always wanted to be on screen as an actor. Her father Saif Ali Khan revealed how she decided to become an actress after watching actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "There was actress Aishwarya Rai on stage in New York with people going ballistic and Sara sitting on the floor behind the curtain saying 'This is what I want to do'," Saif said about Sara on Koffee with Karan where he appeared with his daughter. Sara then started another journey on her own, her weightloss journey. Sara weighed 96 kilos and was headstrong about looking fit on the screen for her debut film. Today we have these throwback photos of the actress making her debut ramp walk. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Sara Ali Khan dazzled in her outfit

    Sara wore a sequinned and intricately embroidered lehenga with intricate work from Falguni Shane Peacock's Bonjour Ajmer collection.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Her soft glam look

    With her hair permed just fine, and of course, all that poise she carried herself with, she aced her walk.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Her special cheerleaders

    Kartik Aaryan and brother Ibrahim opted for the front row to cheer the actress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    The duo even mimicked her

    Kartik and Ibrahim, on the other hand, chose to go for casuals and even mimicked her classic namaste act as they watched her.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Kartik's smile was unmissable

    Kartik couldn’t stop smiling as Sara walked down the ramp in a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga with a trail and greeted the audience with a namaste

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    The signature welcome

    The actress surely looked like a royal princess in her outfit and welcomed the audience in her warm manner.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Always a charmer

    The actor looked stunning in the elaborate ivory lehenga and curly hair at the fashion show

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

