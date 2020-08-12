Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: When the actress first walked down the ramp & won hearts with her confidence

1 / 8

Photos of Sara Ali Khan's debut ramp walk

Sara Ali Khan turns 25 today and the actress is currently away from the city with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom actress Amrita Singh in Goa. The Simmba actress is making sure that she includes some or the other form of workout in her daily routine during her trip. From swimming to cycling with her brother, Sara is straight on her game when it comes to fitness. The actress recently shared a video in which she can be seen cycling with her brother. She captioned the video, “Gone with the Wind (sic),”. Sara Ali Khan made her much awaited debut back in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. Being born into a family of Royals and filmstars, every action of the star kid was observed closely by fans of her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh even before her debut. The actress was not always the same as she looks like now physically. Sara was always a credential student at the University of Columbia but she always wanted to be on screen as an actor. Her father Saif Ali Khan revealed how she decided to become an actress after watching actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "There was actress Aishwarya Rai on stage in New York with people going ballistic and Sara sitting on the floor behind the curtain saying 'This is what I want to do'," Saif said about Sara on Koffee with Karan where he appeared with his daughter. Sara then started another journey on her own, her weightloss journey. Sara weighed 96 kilos and was headstrong about looking fit on the screen for her debut film. Today we have these throwback photos of the actress making her debut ramp walk. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani