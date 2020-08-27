Sara Ali Khan dazzles in a stunning metallic outfit as she resumes work; See Photos

1 / 10

Sara Ali Khan's latest pictures

Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular celebrities of Bollywood. Sara might only be three films old, but she has successfully managed to create a name for herself. The actress enjoys a great fan following and has many fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. The stunning actress will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. The pictures of the duo have already created a huge buzz. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie. Sara has also signed a film opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The upcoming film is titled 'Atrangi Re'. The actress was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. The actors impressed fans with their amazing chemistry in the film. The duo was also rumoured to be dating. However, recently, Sara and Kartik unfollowed each other on Instagram. The same shocked many fans of the actors. Reportedly, Sara and Kartik called it quits as they could not make time for their relationship. The actress also recently made headlines after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip made shocking revelations about the stars. In an Instagram post, he revealed that Sara and Sushant were in love and also were inseparable. He further added that Sara broke up with him following the box office debacle of SSR's 2019 release Sonchiriya. Sara is yet to comment on the same. The actress was recently spotted in the city. She looked beautiful as always. Check out her latest pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani