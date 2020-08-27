Advertisement
Sara Ali Khan dazzles in a stunning metallic outfit as she resumes work; See Photos

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in a stunning metallic outfit as she resumes work; See Photos

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular celebrities of Bollywood. The actress was recently spotted in the city. She looked beautiful as always. Check out her latest pictures.
  • 1 / 10
    Sara Ali Khan's latest pictures

    Sara Ali Khan's latest pictures

    Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular celebrities of Bollywood. Sara might only be three films old, but she has successfully managed to create a name for herself. The actress enjoys a great fan following and has many fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. The stunning actress will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. The pictures of the duo have already created a huge buzz. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie. Sara has also signed a film opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The upcoming film is titled 'Atrangi Re'. The actress was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. The actors impressed fans with their amazing chemistry in the film. The duo was also rumoured to be dating. However, recently, Sara and Kartik unfollowed each other on Instagram. The same shocked many fans of the actors. Reportedly, Sara and Kartik called it quits as they could not make time for their relationship. The actress also recently made headlines after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip made shocking revelations about the stars. In an Instagram post, he revealed that Sara and Sushant were in love and also were inseparable. He further added that Sara broke up with him following the box office debacle of SSR's 2019 release Sonchiriya. Sara is yet to comment on the same. The actress was recently spotted in the city. She looked beautiful as always. Check out her latest pictures.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Work mode on

    Work mode on

    The actress was clicked by the shutterbugs today.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    The actress looked beyond beautiful as she got snapped in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Stunner

    Stunner

    Dressed in a stunning metallic off-shoulder dress, Sara looked drop-dead gorgeous. The actress' hair and makeup were on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Style on point

    Style on point

    Comfort is the key in Sara's style books. Be it keeping it casual or rocking a traditional look, Sara never fails to impress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The actress was in a good mood as she happily waved at the paparazzi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Happy girls are the prettiest

    Happy girls are the prettiest

    The actress looks beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Fan following

    Fan following

    Apart from her brilliant acting, Sara has won hearts with her down-to-earth nature and ravishing personality. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Upcoming projects

    Upcoming projects

    Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to the actress' upcoming projects - Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    What do you have to say about this pic of the actress?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

