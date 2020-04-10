/
/
/
Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone: 7 stars who broke stereotypes and set major examples for others
Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone: 7 stars who broke stereotypes and set major examples for others
It has often happened that stars have been the talk of the town for doing something unusual that broke societal norms in the most minimalistic or massive ways. We have listed for you today times when stars from the industry brought a storm on the internet as they broke popular stereotypes.
Written By
Ekta Varma
5430 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 10, 2020 05:47 pm
1 / 8
Actors who broke stereotypes
There are a lot of stereotypes and norms attached to the society and traditions that we often try to live up to. A lot of us make sure to stick and follow those norms set by the society to remain 'a part of it'. However, there are many celebrities from the industry that have not really stuck to them and broken major stereotypes. From taking up roles that are not really suitable to the 'heroine standards' and the ones that break a lot of shackles of the society like Bhumi Pednekar has been doing with her films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala or Saandh Ki Aankh to raising a child out of wedlock like Neena Gupta, a lot of bold, fearless and strong women have questioned the usual societal norms in their own ways. For instance, Sushmita Sen did with raising her adopted girls Renee and Alisah. It is really unusual and different for females to actually adopt children and be a single mother in the world overall but Sushmita did it and how! Some more examples of these are women like Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu who are at the top of their games by doing stereotype breaking films like Pink, Naam Shabana, NH 10, Sui Dhaaga, Kahaani, Begum Jaan amongst several others. These women are truly inspiring and there is no denying that. On that note, we have for you a list of more women who broke stereotypes and societal norms with style and elegance.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 8
Sara Ali Khan repeats outfits during promotions
Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in a red and white striped dress teamed up with a pair of matching heels during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. Interestingly, she had worn this same dress a few days back at another event! Well, it’s good to see the actress breaking stereotypes about celebs not repeating their outfits at times. Similarly, a lot of actresses like Janhvi, Sonam, Deepika, Kangana Ranaut have also repeated their outfits in the past.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 8
Shruti Haasan speaks up about her plastic surgery
Celebrities across the world are well known for undergoing surgeries and constantly working on their skin and bodies. However, hardly does someone ever come out and talk about it in spite of facing criticism and harsh comments for it. Contrary to the norms, Shruti Haasan broke the stereotype around it when she posted about it on her social media. "I'm happy to say this is my life, my face and yes, I've had plastic surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No. It's just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds," wrote Shruti.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Deepika Padukone
Talking about depression, mental health and the stigma around it was not as normal before the Chhapaak actress spoke up about it at an event. She has always been extremely vocal about the cause along with starting her own foundation of Live, Love, Laugh.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 8
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
PeeCee became the first Indian to get a lead role in an American TV series Quantico as Alex Parrish. The same broke stereotypes attached to Indian actors. She is the first ever Indian female star to make a mark in the west and is a global icon today!
Photo Credit : Getty
6 / 8
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana has made her own mark in the industry with films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Manikarnika and Simran to name a few. She is a well known name without working with any leading male stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir Khan. Addressing the same, she said, 'There's no longevity to working with Khans.'
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
7 / 8
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Ramp walks, brand commercials and photoshoots were never a thing for pregnant women in the industry before Kareena Kapoor Khan did it! She broke stereotypes around the fact that women cannot work post marriage or during pregnancy. In spite of a career span of two decades, she is the most relevant actress till date and can give the Gen Y a run for their money.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 8
Twinkle Khanna
According to societal norms, the lady changes her name post marriage to her husband's surname. However, actresses like Twinkle Khanna broke stereotypes when they continued with their names and did not adapt husband's surname. When asked about it in a chat session with fans, she simply said, "“Getting married is not getting branded.” That explains so much. Not only her, but Deepika Padukone is another example of breaking this stereotype.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment