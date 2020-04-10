Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone: 7 stars who broke stereotypes and set major examples for others

1 / 8

Actors who broke stereotypes

There are a lot of stereotypes and norms attached to the society and traditions that we often try to live up to. A lot of us make sure to stick and follow those norms set by the society to remain 'a part of it'. However, there are many celebrities from the industry that have not really stuck to them and broken major stereotypes. From taking up roles that are not really suitable to the 'heroine standards' and the ones that break a lot of shackles of the society like Bhumi Pednekar has been doing with her films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala or Saandh Ki Aankh to raising a child out of wedlock like Neena Gupta, a lot of bold, fearless and strong women have questioned the usual societal norms in their own ways. For instance, Sushmita Sen did with raising her adopted girls Renee and Alisah. It is really unusual and different for females to actually adopt children and be a single mother in the world overall but Sushmita did it and how! Some more examples of these are women like Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu who are at the top of their games by doing stereotype breaking films like Pink, Naam Shabana, NH 10, Sui Dhaaga, Kahaani, Begum Jaan amongst several others. These women are truly inspiring and there is no denying that. On that note, we have for you a list of more women who broke stereotypes and societal norms with style and elegance.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani