Sara Ali Khan defines style and comfort in THESE 8 summer outfits; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan's collection of summer outfits you would want to steal

Sara Ali Khan made a stellar entry in the industry with Kedarnath followed with the commercial Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba co-starring Ranveer Singh. However, she was the talk of the town way before she made her silver screen appearance as she was a paparazzi favourite. Being Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, she was always amongst one of the most anticipated debutants. Sara Ali Khan is a graduate in History and Political Science from Columbia University and her wit match her father Saif Ali Khan. She is also a true inspiration for the massive weight loss that she underwent before marking her on-screen debut. Talking about the journey, she said in an interview with BBC, “I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional.” Cut to years later, Sara is spotted at airports, Pilates sessions, cafes and her casual outings. The actress is a bigtime ethnic fan and her collection of salwar kameez and kurtas is something we want to steal! She is also extremely popular for her quick wit and sense of humour. Apart from her beauty, talent and wit, she is popular for her impeccable fashion sense. Although she opts for some of the simplest looks, they truly define elegance and she carries it off with confidence. From a set of churidar to salwar kameez, her gym and airport look to the most glamorous red carpet outfits, the actress is a stunner and there is no denying that. Speaking about her take on fashion, the actress said in an interview with a leading daily, "I don’t think about fashion all that much. I never have. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to look good. I just think that there are a time and place for everything." She indeed looks great in whatever she dons! Further adding she said, "When I go out or make an appearance, I want to have fun with hair and make-up, and new clothes. As far as my personal style is concerned, I don’t adhere to regular conventions. I am most comfortable in a chikankari salwar kameez or a tracksuit. It’s a personal statement and I wear it unapologetically,” Sara Ali Khan is candid, carefree and true to herself which makes her stand apart in the industry. On the work front, she was last seen in Imtiaz Ali Khan directorial Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress has an amazing line-up of films with Coolie No.1 co-starring Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush helmed by Anand L Rai. As we excitedly await her upcoming films, here are some of her most amazing summer outfits which you would surely love to steal!

