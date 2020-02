1 / 6

Check out these latest photos of Sara Ali Khan as she is spotted in the city

Sara Ali Khan never fails to surprise her fans with her interesting statements about her movies, costars, nepotism and linkups. The diva was recently spotted in the city for the shoot of an advertisement and sported a no-makeup look. The actress wore a black crop top with "Team Girls" written over it, she was sporting joggers pants and a black jacket. The actress was seen flaunting her washboard abs as she was leaving the shoot. As we already know the actress' fondness for her natural clean makeup-free look through her off duty looks, airport looks and her gym looks, today she was seen donning the same, the actress looked fresh as she posed for the paparazzi. The diva was last seen in Imitiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1. Check out her latest pictures just here.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani