THESE celebs have fun with Dolly Parton's Social Media Challenge

One of the most celebrated singer, songwriter Dolly Parton, who’s also a nominee for the 62nd Grammy Awards created a viral meme challenge when she shared a collage featuring four photos of her profile pictures for as Linkedln, Instagram, Facebook and Tinder on her social media with the caption "Get you a woman who can do it all" with a winking emoji. Since then, Dolly’s post has taken the internet by storm as social media users including celebrities have joined in the challenge sharing photos of themselves looking suitable for various social media platforms. As Parton had shared the photographs, the LinkedIn picture tends to be formal, Facebook photos tend to be family-friendly, meanwhile Instagram pictures are meant to be stylish and artsy and the Tinder photos being flirty and provocative. Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Campbell have taken the social media challenge and have posted collages of what the social media profile pictures would be. We bring you some of the best photographs shared so far by these trending celebrities.

Photo Credit : Instagram