Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan strike a romantic pose with heart shaped balloon during Love Aaj Kal promotions

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan at Love Aaj Kal promotions

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and so is the release of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer romantic drama film Love Aaj Kal. The plot of the film revolves around love stories of two different eras. The film's trailer and songs are out on the internet and have already made their way into our playlists. From the very soothing Shayad to the peppy party track Haan Main Galat, the promos are giving us all the right reasons to watch the film and we cannot wait for its release. Meanwhile, Kartik and Sara are promoting their film in full swing. They are on a full fledged promotional spree as they visit colleges, cities and other reality shows. Meanwhile, the couple was also rumoured to be dating each other since the film went on floors. Although when asked about it, both of them deny the news saying they are 'just good friends'. As we await the release, check out some of the most adorable pictures from their recent promotional event.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani