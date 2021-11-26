Sara Ali Khan Kurta looks prove she is the OG desi girl

Sara Ali Khan’s preference for playful outfits that blends comfort with style has always left the fashion police stunned. The young actor’s daily wardrobe is punctuated by breezy styles, from her wide collection of striking blouses to her staple cotton kurtas. The Kedarnath star often opts for attire that are comfortable and come with standard details including bold prints, interesting cuts and sleeves. Hence, here we have curated a few Kurta looks of Sara Ali Khan that will help you give a creative twist to your wardrobe.
Photo Credit : Sara Alia Khan Instagram
Here, Sara Ali Khan picked a casual yet eye-catching kurta plus pants combo. The standout detail of Khan’s kurta was the dramatic sleeves that aptly caught our attention. The actor paired her look with minimal accessories including, bangles, stud earrings and flat mojiris. A printed mask, open hair and kohl-lined eyes completed her entire look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
This white organza set of Sara Ali Khan features white lacy embroidery work. The breezy set was matched with straight-fit pants and a similar dupatta. Drop-down earrings, silver bangles and sleek hair left open completed her look.
In this picture, Sara Ali Khan has donned a white Kurta featuring floral print all over it. Her attire is matched with churidar pants. Speaking of the dupatta, it entailed some extra prints like vertical stripes that is only accentuating her entire look.
Here, the Kedarnath star shines bright in a stunning light green kurta which is matched with statement sharara pants. Dewy makeup, sleek hair left open and matching bangles kept her look simple yet elegant. Meanwhile, the pompoms at the hem of her attire only added to her Nawabi elegance.