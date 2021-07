1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan post a workout session

Actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the stars who never skips her workout sessions. Having worked on herself over the years, the Simmba star keeps up with her workout routine one way or another. From pilates to cycling, Sara participates in different activities to keep herself fit. And on Thursday, she was seen leaving her gym after a workout session. The gorgeous star looked fresh post sweating it out and to recharge herself, she was seen holding a cuppa. As Sara walked out of the gym, she was seen in a cheerful mood by the paparazzi. They clicked the Simmba star's photos from a distance amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Sara also smiled and waved to them as she greeted them warmly before sitting in her car and leaving for home. The actress makes it a point to remain cordial with the paps and always obliges them with photos. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara has Atrangi Re lined up for release. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him and Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, reportedly, she is also a part of Rai's other project Nakhrewali. However, it has not been confirmed. Sara also reportedly is a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani