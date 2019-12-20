Home
Sara Ali Khan looks resplendent in traditional outfits; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan looks resplendent in traditional outfits; Check it out

Sara has a natural beauty to flaunt, and her simplicity speaks volumes about her character, in terms of how she pulls off confidently in simple traditional attire. We share some of her pictures in her Indian look :
  • 1 / 6
    Sara Ali Khan looks resplendent in traditional outfits

    Sara Ali Khan looks resplendent in traditional outfits

    Sara Ali Khan marked her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedranath' and then she starred in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. The gorgeous lady has impressed everyone with her acting skills and made a place in everyone's heart. The star lady has created a niche in the film industry and has a huge fan following. Also known for her generosity and simplicity, Sara is one of the star ladies who would never fail to impress you with her gestures. The young diva also admitted that her mother, Amrita Singh is her reality check and that she doesn't know what she could do without her. On the work front, Sara will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next movie Aaj Kal. The actress is looking forward to another great year ahead on a professional and personal front. The star lady eventually rose to the marks and has become everyone's favourite lady.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Baby pink beauty

    Baby pink beauty

    The actress looks really beautiful as she carries herself in a pink kurta.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Bright and Simple

    Bright and Simple

    The lady looks elegant in her yellow attire

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Simple Airport look

    Simple Airport look

    Sara looks extremely gorgeous in this white kurta which she fashioned with a multi-coloured Duppata.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Glamorous lady

    Glamorous lady

    The star lady has nailed the white beauty look

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Always a helping hand

    Always a helping hand

    The celebrity looks simple yet beautiful at an event

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

