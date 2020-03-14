Home
/
Photos
/
Sara Ali Khan
/
Sara Ali Khan looks vibrant in a casual look as she gets papped outside dubbing studio; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan looks vibrant in a casual look as she gets papped outside dubbing studio; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. The actress was recently spotted outside a dubbing studio. She happily posed for the shutterbugs. Check out!
4344 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Sara Ali Khan gets spotted outside dubbing studio

    Sara Ali Khan gets spotted outside dubbing studio

    Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. By delivering commendable performances in her movies, Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal, Sara has proved that she is more than just a starkid. The actress has managed to win millions of hearts with her pure talent, stunning looks, and down-to-earth personality. On the work front, Sara is prepping hard for her next film Coolie No. 1. The gorgeous actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the same. Fans can't wait to witness Sara and Varun's chemistry in the movie. The actors have already started teasing their fans by sharing photos on Instagram. Other than that, Sara has also signed a film opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is titled 'Atrangi Re'. Recently, a picture of Sara hugging child actor Mannat Mishra of Isharon Isaron Mein fame on the sets of Atrangi Re caught everyone's attention. Fans can't wait to see Sara opposite Akshay and Dhanush. Today, Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside a dubbing studio. Check out her latest photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Stunning

    Stunning

    As always, Sara looked stunning.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Casual look on point

    Casual look on point

    The Simmba actress' casual look was on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Style goals

    Style goals

    Sara always impresses fashion police with her fashionable looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Poser

    Poser

    The Love Aaj Kal star painted a pretty picture and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Upcoming projects

    Upcoming projects

    On the work front, Sara has her kitty full of films. She has Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Aryaman Deol\'s PHOTOS with his squad are full of friendship goals, Check out
Aryaman Deol's PHOTOS with his squad are full of friendship goals, Check out
Fashion Wars of the Week: From Katrina, Malaika to Alia, Kriti, Find out which celebs wore similar outfits
Fashion Wars of the Week: From Katrina, Malaika to Alia, Kriti, Find out which celebs wore similar outfits
Kangana Ranaut rocks her desi airport look with a Christian Dior bag worth Rs 2 lakh; See PHOTOS
Kangana Ranaut rocks her desi airport look with a Christian Dior bag worth Rs 2 lakh; See PHOTOS
Zayn Malik can pull off any shade of hair colour and THESE 8 photos are proof; Check it out
Zayn Malik can pull off any shade of hair colour and THESE 8 photos are proof; Check it out
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni: Unmissable statements made by Tollywood\'s star couple about each other
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni: Unmissable statements made by Tollywood's star couple about each other
Samantha Akkineni shows her love for the six yards with THESE perfect Saree looks; Check it out
Samantha Akkineni shows her love for the six yards with THESE perfect Saree looks; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement