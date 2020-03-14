Sara Ali Khan looks vibrant in a casual look as she gets papped outside dubbing studio; See PHOTOS

1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan gets spotted outside dubbing studio

Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. By delivering commendable performances in her movies, Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal, Sara has proved that she is more than just a starkid. The actress has managed to win millions of hearts with her pure talent, stunning looks, and down-to-earth personality. On the work front, Sara is prepping hard for her next film Coolie No. 1. The gorgeous actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the same. Fans can't wait to witness Sara and Varun's chemistry in the movie. The actors have already started teasing their fans by sharing photos on Instagram. Other than that, Sara has also signed a film opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is titled 'Atrangi Re'. Recently, a picture of Sara hugging child actor Mannat Mishra of Isharon Isaron Mein fame on the sets of Atrangi Re caught everyone's attention. Fans can't wait to see Sara opposite Akshay and Dhanush. Today, Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside a dubbing studio. Check out her latest photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani