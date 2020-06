Sara Ali Khan makes her first public appearance as she gets papped outside a filmmaker's office amid COVID 19

1 / 8

Sara Ali Khan is all smiles as she gets papped in the city

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which not only did commercially well but also won critical acclaim. However, she was the talk of the town even before she made her debut as she was often papped in the city. She is till date a paparazzi favourite and her signature 'namaste' pose is widely adored and loved and her happy-go-lucky vibes and simplicity make her a nationwide favourite. Her ethnic wardrobe has her wearing a lot of retail brands too which automatically makes her outfits extremely adaptable and affordable. In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Sara shared her take on fashion, “I don’t think about fashion all that much. I never have. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to look good. I just think that there is a time and place for everything". She further added, "When I go out or make an appearance, I want to have fun with hair and make-up, and new clothes. As far as my style is concerned, I don’t adhere to regular conventions. I am most comfortable in a chikankari salwar kameez or a tracksuit. It’s a personal statement and I wear it unapologetically." Today, the paparazzi captured the actress out and about in the city as she stepped out for a meeting with a filmmaker. The actress looked extremely pretty in her ethnic wear as she patiently posed for the shutterbugs and waved off as she left. Check out photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani