1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan's fun side is relatable AF

Sara Ali Khan is one true hardworking actress and she has earned that love through her performances and hard work on screen. In a recent interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharmila Tagore was all praises for her granddaughter's conduct. She said that Sara Ali Khan is an epitome of grace and style. The actress was recently seen in an Instagram video she shared of herself while she was visiting a temple giving us a sneak peek into her fun side. The actress who has got back to back projects with Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan to Atrangi Re is usually spotted in an easy and comfortable style. Her iconic namaste pose was even mimicked by Ibrahim and rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan during her first ramp walk. Just like Sharmila Tagore, even her fans have been impressed by her conduct and gracious comments on various platforms plus her humourous banter leaves fans laughing. Today, check out fun moments of the actress where you can completely relate to her.

Photo Credit : Instagram