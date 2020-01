1 / 5

Akshay Kumar will be seen opposite these actresses in his upcoming projects

Sara Ali Khan broke the internet yet again with an announcement this morning. The 24-year-old actress shared on her social media a picture of herself with her co-stars from her upcoming movie, Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sharing her excitement and gratitude for the same she wrote" I can’t believe my luck. My next film: ATRANGI RE. Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir. In an @arrahman musical. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself." Not only Sara Ali Khan, but the unbeatable Khiladi has back to back projects lined up, as usual, this year opposite actresses he has never romanced before. Well if you are looking for who are these stars Akshay Kumar is all set to romance on screen in his upcoming projects. Check out the entire list here.

Photo Credit : Instagram