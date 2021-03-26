Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Sara Ali Khan
/
Sara Ali Khan: Photos of the Bollywood actor that prove she is OBSESSED with white colour outfits

Sara Ali Khan: Photos of the Bollywood actor that prove she is OBSESSED with white colour outfits

Sara Ali Khan loves wearing white colour outfits and these pictures will definitely prove the same. Read ahead to take a look.
Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Sara Ali Khan’s love for white colour outfits

    Sara Ali Khan’s love for white colour outfits

    Sara Ali Khan is a highly popular artist in the Hindi film industry. Despite being the daughter of successful Bollywood actors, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan paved her own way into the industry making a huge name for herself by appearing in movies like Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. The actor was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, where she was seen opposite Varun Dhawan. Even though the movie was supposed to have a theatrical release, it premiered on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, due to the global pandemic. The movie was a huge commercial success as it reportedly became the “most watched movie on OTT in 24 hours”. Along with impressing millions of people with her on-screen talent, Sara Ali Khan has also become a huge internet sensation as she never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans and entertains them. Scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that white is Sara Ali Khan’s favourite colour. Here are pictures of Sara Ali Khan wearing white colour outfits. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    “Ganga Nadi”

    “Ganga Nadi”

    Sara Ali Khan gets clicked in a white ethnic outfit as she enjoys the beauty of “Ganga Nadi” while boating.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Hugs and kisses

    Hugs and kisses

    Sara and her friend hug each other wearing white ethnic outfits.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Sun-kissed

    Sun-kissed

    The actor gets clicked with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan wearing a white turtle neck top as she gets sun-kissed.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Cool and “coolie”

    Cool and “coolie”

    Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan pose for the camera wearing white shirts and denim bottoms.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 12
    “Monday morning mood”

    “Monday morning mood”

    Saif Ali Khan’s daughter spent her “Monday morning mood” on the beach wearing a white top.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    “#Throwbackthursday”

    “#Throwbackthursday”

    Little Sara Ali Khan seen wearing a white dress with two plaits.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    The perfect pose

    The perfect pose

    Sara poses for the camera sitting on a chair wearing a heavily embroidered white outfit with oxidised long earrings.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    “Starting the week with some coconut water”

    “Starting the week with some coconut water”

    Sara Ali Khan gets captured while sipping on coconut water wearing a white crop top and a grey high-waist skirt.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    “Present moment”

    “Present moment”

    The artist wore an oversized white top with ripped denim jeans.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Sara and her mother, Amrita Singh twinned in white ethnic outfits.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Looking like a princess

    Looking like a princess

    Sara Ali Khan gets clicked in a gorgeous white tube gown having her hair tied in a bun.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram