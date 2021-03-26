Sara Ali Khan: Photos of the Bollywood actor that prove she is OBSESSED with white colour outfits

1 / 12

Sara Ali Khan’s love for white colour outfits

Sara Ali Khan is a highly popular artist in the Hindi film industry. Despite being the daughter of successful Bollywood actors, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan paved her own way into the industry making a huge name for herself by appearing in movies like Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. The actor was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, where she was seen opposite Varun Dhawan. Even though the movie was supposed to have a theatrical release, it premiered on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, due to the global pandemic. The movie was a huge commercial success as it reportedly became the “most watched movie on OTT in 24 hours”. Along with impressing millions of people with her on-screen talent, Sara Ali Khan has also become a huge internet sensation as she never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans and entertains them. Scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that white is Sara Ali Khan’s favourite colour. Here are pictures of Sara Ali Khan wearing white colour outfits. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram