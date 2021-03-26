/
/
/
Sara Ali Khan: Photos of the Bollywood actor that prove she is OBSESSED with white colour outfits
Sara Ali Khan: Photos of the Bollywood actor that prove she is OBSESSED with white colour outfits
Sara Ali Khan loves wearing white colour outfits and these pictures will definitely prove the same. Read ahead to take a look.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
Mumbai
Published: March 26, 2021 03:45 pm
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12