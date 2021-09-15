Sara Ali Khan: PHOTOS of the Bollywood actor’s best airport looks

Sara Ali Khan is a very popular name amongst the new-age actors in the Bollywood industry. She is the daughter of the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, and Bollywood actor, Amrita Singh. Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with being one of the most hard-working actors, Sara Ali Khan sure knows how to take some time off for herself and travelling is where her heart lies. The actor is often spotted at airports be it for her shooting schedules or for vacations and impresses each time with her stylish appearances. Here are Sara Ali Khan’s best airport looks, proving she believes in staying stylish yet comfortable, always. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan gets clicked walking out of the airport wearing mint shade co-ords, having her hair tied in two braids and wearing sports shoe under the outfit.
Sara gets papped at the airport wearing dark blue jeans and a black leather jacket, holding a black and white small handbag, along with having her hair tied in a high ponytail and worn white shoes.
The actor gets clicked at the airport wearing a pastel multi-coloured co-ords, along with shoes of the same shades, having left her long and straight hair open, and wearing black round sunglasses.
Sara arrives at the airport wearing a transparent white shirt over an orange bralette, along with ripped hot-shorts, multi-coloured chappals, a funky bag, and multiple bracelets.
Sara Ali Khan opts for a very simple yet elegant looking multi-coloured co-ords, as she walks out of the airport having her hair tied in a ponytail, wearing her specs, holding a white handbag, and wearing flats under her outfit.