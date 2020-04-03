/
/
/
Sara Ali Khan: From polka dot to sequins, 5 skirts worn by the star that needs to be a part of your wardrobe
Sara Ali Khan: From polka dot to sequins, 5 skirts worn by the star that needs to be a part of your wardrobe
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. The gorgeous diva has her own style. Today, we have picked some of Sara's most casual and stylish skirt looks that will definitely help you amp up your style.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2389 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 3, 2020 04:26 pm
1 / 6
5 skirts worn by Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. Though she is just two films old, Sara has made her way into everyone's hearts. She is not just loved for her brilliant acting but is also adored by her fans for being humble. The diva is currently in the news for her upcoming movie 'Coolie No. 1' in which she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. Several photos of the duo from the sets have already increased the excitement level in fans. Apart from that, Sara will be seen opposite South star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. Fans are excited to watch her opposite Dhanush, as well as, Akshay. Apart from her spectacular performance, Sara is also known for fashion. The gorgeous diva has her own style. From keeping it casual or looking effortlessly stunning in desi wear, slaying in western outfits and more, Sara's style is always on point. The Simmba star has a good collection of skirts. And today, we have picked some of Sara's most casual and stylish skirt looks that will definitely help you amp up your style.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 6
Polka dot skirt
Sara Ali Khan opted for a polka dot skirt and paired it with a tie-up bandeau top giving major vintage vibes. She completed her look with a gold layered necklace and cat-eye sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Sequinned mini skirt
For an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara donned a blue quirky shirt and paired it with a sequinned mini skirt. The diva looked absolutely stunning.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 6
Rocking a neon green skirt
Sara made a stunning appearance at Love Aaj Kal's trailer launch event. The stunning actress donned a neon lime green mini skirt and paired with a sequin crop top which had the word 'Love' written on it.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 6
Floral mini skirt
For an event in the city, Sara opted for an off-shoulder pastel pink skirt and teamed it with a sequin floral mini skirt.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 6
Keeping it casual
To keep it casual, Sara donned a pink floor length skirt and paired it with a white top.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment