Sara Ali Khan raises the temperature in hot pink shorts & backless tee as she leaves post-workout; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan makes a stunning appearance post gym

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses of this generation. She enjoys a massive fan following and within a few years in the industry itself, she has managed to create a place for herself here and pave a way straight into the hearts of the people. It is always a good day for the paps when they spot her in the city and today was one such day. We all know that the Atrangi Re actress loves her fitness and never misses a chance to head to the gym for a workout. Well, today too she was snapped heading out of her gym and looked stunning in her hot pink shorts.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani