Sara Ali Khan rocks the no-makeup look again

Sara Ali Khan much-awaited movie, Love Aaj Kal has opened up to mixed reviews and the actress is back to her basics after hectic promotions all around the country. The diva was recently spotted near her Pilates class with her natural hair down sporting yet another Indian look and sported the no-makeup. As we already know the actress' fondness for Indian attires through her promotional looks, airport looks and her gym looks, today she was seen wearing a white printed kurta and white wide printed pants, But what caught our attention was her stunning fresh face with zero makeup still managing to look gorgeous as ever. Have a look at her latest look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani