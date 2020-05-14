Sara Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan: Here's when the daughter and father left fans in splits with their banter

1 / 7

Sara Ali Khan and Saif's hilarious father daughter duo moments

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the coolest father-daughter duos in B-Town. They made their first-ever official appearance together on Karan Johar's talk show where they made displayed their most amazing banter. The two share many attributes in common. From the versatility, charming looks, maturity, wit and sense of humour, they're truly an amazing duo! They have often spoken about each other in interviews and revealed what they love the most about each other including many other things! In an interview with a leading daily, Saif mentioned that the thing he likes the most about his daughter is his strong sense of humility and her down-to-earth nature. Since they're both actors, Saif spoke about Sara taking advice from him. He said, "She doesn't really ask me for advice; she did once when she was doing Kedarnath; she bought a scene over and we read it together and we talk about it sometimes." Sara has also often taken to reveal some interesting things about her father. In an interview with Hello magazine, Sara revealed Saif is more passionate about Roman History than he is about Bollywood gossip. Sara is also extremely close with her siblings Taimur and Ibrahim and often shares the most adorable snaps. Here are Sara and Saif's most amazing hilarious moments which prove they are the wittiest duo ever!

