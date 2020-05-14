Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Sara Ali Khan
/
Sara Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan: Here's when the daughter and father left fans in splits with their banter

Sara Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan: Here's when the daughter and father left fans in splits with their banter

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the coolest father-daughter duos in B-town. They are both extremely witty and have a great sense of humour! Here are times they were extremely witty and their hilarious moments brought a storm on the internet
79423 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 01:45 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Sara Ali Khan and Saif's hilarious father daughter duo moments

    Sara Ali Khan and Saif's hilarious father daughter duo moments

    Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the coolest father-daughter duos in B-Town. They made their first-ever official appearance together on Karan Johar's talk show where they made displayed their most amazing banter. The two share many attributes in common. From the versatility, charming looks, maturity, wit and sense of humour, they're truly an amazing duo! They have often spoken about each other in interviews and revealed what they love the most about each other including many other things! In an interview with a leading daily, Saif mentioned that the thing he likes the most about his daughter is his strong sense of humility and her down-to-earth nature. Since they're both actors, Saif spoke about Sara taking advice from him. He said, "She doesn't really ask me for advice; she did once when she was doing Kedarnath; she bought a scene over and we read it together and we talk about it sometimes." Sara has also often taken to reveal some interesting things about her father. In an interview with Hello magazine, Sara revealed Saif is more passionate about Roman History than he is about Bollywood gossip. Sara is also extremely close with her siblings Taimur and Ibrahim and often shares the most adorable snaps. Here are Sara and Saif's most amazing hilarious moments which prove they are the wittiest duo ever!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    When Saif spoke about how his relationship with his daughter is a little unconventional

    When Saif spoke about how his relationship with his daughter is a little unconventional

    Saif Ali Khan was almost 23 or 24 when Sara was born. Due to the least of an age gap, Saif revealed on Karan Johar's chat showtimes when he tries to be strict with her and she looks at him and goes, "You know, really?"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    The secret behind Sara's quirky vibe

    The secret behind Sara's quirky vibe

    Sara has often spoken about times when Saif and her actor mom Amrita Singh blame her to be the exact copy of the other parent during fights! The Kedarnath actress revealed how she often reminds her parents that her quirky or 'weird' vibes come as a result of their mix of genes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Saif Ali Khan proves he is one super cool dad

    Saif Ali Khan proves he is one super cool dad

    On Karan Johar's chat show, when Karan asked Sara about a boyfriend who lived in the same building as him and Saif pulled her leg. Sara said, "I have had one boyfriend a long long time ago." to which Saif gave a witty reply, "Might not be the same chap."

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 7
    When Saif spoke about the last time they had an argument

    When Saif spoke about the last time they had an argument

    Ever wondered what does an argument between the star father-daughter duo look like? Saif also mentioned how he kept hanging up on her while arguing over the phone while Sara never called him back.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    When Saif teased her about a childhood crush

    When Saif teased her about a childhood crush

    When it comes to crushes, Saif once reminded Sara that Ranbir Kapoor was her crush. To this, Sara replied, "Yeah, we don't talk about that."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Sara and Saif's discussion on her throwback days

    Sara and Saif's discussion on her throwback days

    When Sara's talking about being a chubby teen brought out some mixed, and not-too-woke, feelings in her dad. On Koffee With Karan, while Sara was discussing her past syndrome and chubby days, Saif interrupted and said, "So it was not the pizzas?"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Tara Sutaria: When the star looked every bit regal and stole the show in Manish Malhotra\'s outfits
Tara Sutaria: When the star looked every bit regal and stole the show in Manish Malhotra's outfits
Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Stars who experimented with red hair and slayed effortlessly
Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Stars who experimented with red hair and slayed effortlessly
When ex couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn\'t keep their hands off each other at an event; See PHOTOS
When ex couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn't keep their hands off each other at an event; See PHOTOS
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From dating rumours to shirtless pics, list of times Sara Ali Khan\'s brother made headlines
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From dating rumours to shirtless pics, list of times Sara Ali Khan's brother made headlines
Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik\'s partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same
Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik's partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same
Shruti Haasan: From her debut to blockbusters, the star\'s incredible TRANSFORMATION is astonishing
Shruti Haasan: From her debut to blockbusters, the star's incredible TRANSFORMATION is astonishing

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement