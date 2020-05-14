/
Sara Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan: Here's when the daughter and father left fans in splits with their banter
Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the coolest father-daughter duos in B-town. They are both extremely witty and have a great sense of humour! Here are times they were extremely witty and their hilarious moments brought a storm on the internet
Sara Ali Khan and Saif's hilarious father daughter duo moments
Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the coolest father-daughter duos in B-Town. They made their first-ever official appearance together on Karan Johar's talk show where they made displayed their most amazing banter. The two share many attributes in common. From the versatility, charming looks, maturity, wit and sense of humour, they're truly an amazing duo! They have often spoken about each other in interviews and revealed what they love the most about each other including many other things! In an interview with a leading daily, Saif mentioned that the thing he likes the most about his daughter is his strong sense of humility and her down-to-earth nature. Since they're both actors, Saif spoke about Sara taking advice from him. He said, "She doesn't really ask me for advice; she did once when she was doing Kedarnath; she bought a scene over and we read it together and we talk about it sometimes." Sara has also often taken to reveal some interesting things about her father. In an interview with Hello magazine, Sara revealed Saif is more passionate about Roman History than he is about Bollywood gossip. Sara is also extremely close with her siblings Taimur and Ibrahim and often shares the most adorable snaps. Here are Sara and Saif's most amazing hilarious moments which prove they are the wittiest duo ever!
Photo Credit : Instagram
When Saif spoke about how his relationship with his daughter is a little unconventional
Saif Ali Khan was almost 23 or 24 when Sara was born. Due to the least of an age gap, Saif revealed on Karan Johar's chat showtimes when he tries to be strict with her and she looks at him and goes, "You know, really?"
Photo Credit : Instagram
The secret behind Sara's quirky vibe
Sara has often spoken about times when Saif and her actor mom Amrita Singh blame her to be the exact copy of the other parent during fights! The Kedarnath actress revealed how she often reminds her parents that her quirky or 'weird' vibes come as a result of their mix of genes.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Saif Ali Khan proves he is one super cool dad
On Karan Johar's chat show, when Karan asked Sara about a boyfriend who lived in the same building as him and Saif pulled her leg. Sara said, "I have had one boyfriend a long long time ago." to which Saif gave a witty reply, "Might not be the same chap."
Photo Credit : Youtube
When Saif spoke about the last time they had an argument
Ever wondered what does an argument between the star father-daughter duo look like? Saif also mentioned how he kept hanging up on her while arguing over the phone while Sara never called him back.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
When Saif teased her about a childhood crush
When it comes to crushes, Saif once reminded Sara that Ranbir Kapoor was her crush. To this, Sara replied, "Yeah, we don't talk about that."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sara and Saif's discussion on her throwback days
When Sara's talking about being a chubby teen brought out some mixed, and not-too-woke, feelings in her dad. On Koffee With Karan, while Sara was discussing her past syndrome and chubby days, Saif interrupted and said, "So it was not the pizzas?"
Photo Credit : Instagram
