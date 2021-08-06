-
Home
⁄
-
Photos
⁄
-
Sara Ali Khan
⁄
-
Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor opt for athleisure for workout; Khushi Kapoor stuns in ethnic
Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor opt for athleisure for workout; Khushi Kapoor stuns in ethnic
Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are often seen outside the gym as they never miss their exercise. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor smiled for the shutterbugs and also pose for them.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
10833 reads
Mumbai
Updated: August 6, 2021 10:05 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7