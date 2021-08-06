1 / 7

Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor opt for athleisure for workout; Khushi Kapoor stuns in ethnic

Apart from impressing audiences on the big screen, Bollywood celebs also keep on mesmerizing us with their fashion choices. Their OOTDs are nothing short of everyday fashion inspiration for all the ardent fans and followers. Date night looks, airport looks, gym look- you name it, and our favourite stars have something or the other in store for us. Speaking of gym looks, on Friday, both Sara Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted in athleisure wear. While Sara was spotted posted her pilates session, Shanaya was snapped in Bandra. Khushi Kapoor was also seen outside the gym in ethnic attire. The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress, Sara Ali Khan, hardly ever misses her workout sessions. This afternoon, she was seen in a pink tank top, that she paired with grey shorts. The actress had her face mask on at all times, as she cheerfully smiled for the camera. Carrying her water flask, and hand bag in one hand, Sara happily obliged the paparazzi with pictures before getting into her car. Shanaya Kapoor too was seen sporting a solid green athleisure outfit as she was papped in Bandra. She had put on a crop top paired with bicycle shorts, and she gave the look her own twist by putting on a loose white shirt above. The star kid was looking very gorgeous.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani