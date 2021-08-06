Advertisement
Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor opt for athleisure for workout; Khushi Kapoor stuns in ethnic

Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are often seen outside the gym as they never miss their exercise. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor smiled for the shutterbugs and also pose for them.
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: August 6, 2021 10:05 pm
    Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor opt for athleisure for workout; Khushi Kapoor stuns in ethnic

    Apart from impressing audiences on the big screen, Bollywood celebs also keep on mesmerizing us with their fashion choices. Their OOTDs are nothing short of everyday fashion inspiration for all the ardent fans and followers. Date night looks, airport looks, gym look- you name it, and our favourite stars have something or the other in store for us. Speaking of gym looks, on Friday, both Sara Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted in athleisure wear. While Sara was spotted posted her pilates session, Shanaya was snapped in Bandra. Khushi Kapoor was also seen outside the gym in ethnic attire. The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress, Sara Ali Khan, hardly ever misses her workout sessions. This afternoon, she was seen in a pink tank top, that she paired with grey shorts. The actress had her face mask on at all times, as she cheerfully smiled for the camera. Carrying her water flask, and hand bag in one hand, Sara happily obliged the paparazzi with pictures before getting into her car. Shanaya Kapoor too was seen sporting a solid green athleisure outfit as she was papped in Bandra. She had put on a crop top paired with bicycle shorts, and she gave the look her own twist by putting on a loose white shirt above. The star kid was looking very gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Sara loves pilates session

    Post her workout, the actress was looking very fresh. Her hair was wet as she has kept it on one side. The actress was nailing the athleisure look and waved at shutterbugs before entering inside her car. She did not wear any makeup.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Kedarnath actress never misses her exercise

    Sara Ali Khan is an inspiration for many people. She has proved that if there is a will then there is a way. She has shed weight and opted for a healthy living lifestyle. Even she urges her fans also to follow a healthy lifestyle. On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Shanaya Kapoor looks pretty

    She kept her hair was up in a messy bun, and she wore a black mask. To complete the look, the star kid carried a white colour bag. She happily waved to the paps, as the camera clicked her.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Shanaya Kapoor ups her fashion game

    The budding actress is harbouring Bollywood dreams and was signed on by Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency just a few months back. She has an impeccable fashion sense.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Khushi Kapoor nails ethnic look

    Khushi was spotted wearing a denim colour chikankari kurta and palazzo. She opted for minimalistic makeup and wore a pink colour mask. She also waved at the shutterbugs and also pose for them.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Khushi keeps it simple and stylish

    Khushi Kapoor has kept her hair tied in semi-bun style. It is speculated that she will soon be making her Bollywood debut. But an official confirmation is still awaited.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani