Sara Ali Khan's traditional look is winning hearts

Actress Sara Ali Khan's much-anticipated movie Love Aaj Kal finally releases today. The actress will be seen in the remake of her father's 2009 hit movie by the same name opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actress's rumoured relationship with her co-star Kartik Aaryan made some major headlines in 2019 especially after Sara accepted that she would like to date Kartik on the infamous celebrity talk show, Koffee with Karan. The same was followed by Ranveer introducing the two at an event during promotions of Simmba. The fans of both the stars couldn't ask for a better surprise than the announcement of Imtiaz Ali's next starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as the leading pair. Apart from her outstanding performances in her movies, her love life, and her future projects, the actress made headlines for her modest nature. The actress was spotted carrying her own luggage at the airport, stepping out numerous times sporting simple clothes and the way she greets media is just iconic and was recently adopted by actress Deepika Padukone on Bigg Boss as well. Today the diva won our hearts again as she was spotted wearing a blue traditional outfit as she stepped out for a pilates session. She let her hair air dry and was spotted in a no-makeup look. Check it out

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani