Sara Ali Khan: THROWBACK photos shared by Coolie No 1 star in lockdown that show her ultimate love for drama

Sara Ali Khan's THROWBACK PHOTOS are unmissable

Sara Ali Khan made a stellar entry in the industry with Kedarnath followed with the commercial Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba co-starring Ranveer Singh. However, she was the talk of the town way before she made her silver screen appearance as she was a paparazzi favourite. Being Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, she was always amongst one of the most anticipated debutants. She is also a true inspiration for the massive weight loss that she underwent before marking her on-screen debut. Talking about the journey, she said in an interview with BBC, “I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional.” Cut to years later, Sara is spotted at airports, Pilates sessions, cafes and her casual outings. Sara Ali Khan is candid, carefree and true to herself which makes her stand apart in the industry. Lately, amid lockdown, the actress has been giving her fans a major rush of nostalgia by posting some of her best throwback photos. Recently, Sara took us down a memory lane to the time when she had graduated from Columbia University in New York 4 years back. Her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan complimented her as he wrote, "Best picture u ever put up.” Varun Dhawan revealed in an Instagram live session that the film's trailer was going to be released in the first week of April. However, due to the going on pandemic the release has now been postponed. Varun & Sara are already gaining popularity for their chemistry and we cannot wait to watch them on-screen! Sara's throwback graduation pic has truly taken over the internet as the fans cannot stop gushing over it. Here are her other throwback photos that prove she is a born drama queen and was meant to be an actor!

Photo Credit : Instagram