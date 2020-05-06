Sara Ali Khan: From vacation photos to quirky snaps with Ibrahim, reasons why we love her social media feed

1 / 9

Find out why we are so obsessed with the star's social media feed

Sara Ali Khan made a stellar entry in the industry with Kedarnath followed with the commercial Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba co-starring Ranveer Singh. However, she was the talk of the town way before she made her silver screen appearance as she was a paparazzi favourite. Being Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, she was always amongst one of the most anticipated debutants. Cut to years later, Sara is spotted at airports, Pilates sessions, cafes and her casual outings. The actress is a bigtime ethnic fan and her collection of salwar kameez and kurtas is something we want to steal! She is also extremely popular for her quick wit and sense of humour. Apart from her beauty, talent and wit, she is popular for her impeccable fashion sense. Although she opts for some of the simplest looks, they truly define elegance and she carries it off with confidence. From a set of churidar to salwar kameez, her gym and airport look to the most glamorous red carpet outfits, the actress is a stunner and there is no denying that. Sara Ali Khan is candid, carefree and true to herself which makes her stand apart in the industry. Her social media feed speaks volumes about her personality and is a true delight for her fans. Here are posts from the star's Instagram feed which we are in love with!

Photo Credit : Instagram