Sara Ali Khan: From vacation photos to quirky snaps with Ibrahim, reasons why we love her social media feed

Apart from Sara Ali Khan's beauty and versatility, her wit and sense of humour have made her popular among the audiences. Here are the best pictures from the star's social media feed which we love!
3982 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Find out why we are so obsessed with the star's social media feed

    Sara Ali Khan made a stellar entry in the industry with Kedarnath followed with the commercial Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba co-starring Ranveer Singh. However, she was the talk of the town way before she made her silver screen appearance as she was a paparazzi favourite. Being Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, she was always amongst one of the most anticipated debutants. Cut to years later, Sara is spotted at airports, Pilates sessions, cafes and her casual outings. The actress is a bigtime ethnic fan and her collection of salwar kameez and kurtas is something we want to steal! She is also extremely popular for her quick wit and sense of humour. Apart from her beauty, talent and wit, she is popular for her impeccable fashion sense. Although she opts for some of the simplest looks, they truly define elegance and she carries it off with confidence. From a set of churidar to salwar kameez, her gym and airport look to the most glamorous red carpet outfits, the actress is a stunner and there is no denying that. Sara Ali Khan is candid, carefree and true to herself which makes her stand apart in the industry. Her social media feed speaks volumes about her personality and is a true delight for her fans. Here are posts from the star's Instagram feed which we are in love with!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Sara's good old days

    Here's one of our favourite throwback photos of Sara with mom Amrita as they twin in black.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    The ethnic way

    Sara looks gorgeous in a saree and this pic is a proof.

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 4 / 9
    With brother Taimur Ali Khan

    Simmba actress shares a lovely bond with Taimur Ali Khan and their photos together are a delight for fans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Quirky snaps with Ibrahim

    The sibling's duo is the coolest in B-Town!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    The patriotic Sara

    The actress looks beautiful as ever in her outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Childhood cutie Sara

    Isn't this pic too adorable for words?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    A new workout buddy amid lockdown

    Sara captioned this pic as, "Knock knock. Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Vacation pics

    The actress loves taking exotic vacations with her family and posts some of the best moments on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

