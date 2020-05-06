/
/
/
Sara Ali Khan: From vacation photos to quirky snaps with Ibrahim, reasons why we love her social media feed
Sara Ali Khan: From vacation photos to quirky snaps with Ibrahim, reasons why we love her social media feed
Apart from Sara Ali Khan's beauty and versatility, her wit and sense of humour have made her popular among the audiences. Here are the best pictures from the star's social media feed which we love!
Written By
Ekta Varma
3982 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 6, 2020 07:30 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment