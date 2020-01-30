Sara Ali Khan: Vijay Deverakonda to Tovino Thomas, South actors we would love to see opposite the bubbly star

1 / 7

South stars we wish to see opposite Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is all set to share screen space with Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush in Anand L Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re. Fans can't keep calm and are eagerly looking forward to it. In an interview with Bombay Times, Khiladi Kumar spilled beans about the movie and said that he said yes to the film in just ten minutes of Anand's narration. The Good Newwz actor further mentioned that his role is interesting and will feature him in a role that he will never forget. Sara, Akshay, and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re is slated to go on floors in March. This is the first time Sara, Dhanush and Akshay are coming on-screen. Speaking about Dhanush, he earlier shared screen space with Bollywood actress Sonam K Ahuja in Raanjhanaa. He also starred opposite Kajol in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. Fans are looking forward to seeing him opposite Sara and vice versa. Ahead of Atrangi Re, we have compiled a list of South stars we would love to see opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Photo Credit : Instagram