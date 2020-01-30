/
Sara Ali Khan: Vijay Deverakonda to Tovino Thomas, South actors we would love to see opposite the bubbly star
Sara Ali Khan is all set to share screen space with Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush in Anand L Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re. Ahead of Atrangi Re, we have compiled a list of South stars we would love to see opposite Sara Ali Khan.
South stars we wish to see opposite Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is all set to share screen space with Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush in Anand L Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re. Fans can't keep calm and are eagerly looking forward to it. In an interview with Bombay Times, Khiladi Kumar spilled beans about the movie and said that he said yes to the film in just ten minutes of Anand's narration. The Good Newwz actor further mentioned that his role is interesting and will feature him in a role that he will never forget. Sara, Akshay, and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re is slated to go on floors in March. This is the first time Sara, Dhanush and Akshay are coming on-screen. Speaking about Dhanush, he earlier shared screen space with Bollywood actress Sonam K Ahuja in Raanjhanaa. He also starred opposite Kajol in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. Fans are looking forward to seeing him opposite Sara and vice versa. Ahead of Atrangi Re, we have compiled a list of South stars we would love to see opposite Sara Ali Khan.
Vijay Deverakonda
Recently, it was announced that Vijay Deverakonda will be sharing screen space with Ananya Panday in Fighter. However, we would love to see him opposite Sara Ali Khan as well. They could star in a romantic-drama film.
Naga Chaitanya
Naga Chaitanya is one of the most talented actors of Tollywood. He is also known for his charming looks and ravishing personality. It would be a treat to watch him opposite the Simmba actress.
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun is one of the bankable stars of Tollywood. The actor is also known for his fitness. We would love to see him in an action-packed movie opposite Sara.
Yash
KGF star Yash is one of the most talented actors of Tollywood. He is currently creating a buzz due to his upcoming film KGF chapter 2. An action-drama feature Yash and Sara would be an absolute treat.
Ram Charan
Ram Charan earlier shared screen space with B-town beauty Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Zanjeer. The movie didn't work out. However, in an interview with a leading daily, Ram Charan mentioned that if a good script comes along, he would love to make a comeback. If he does, we would love to see him opposite the Kedarnath actress.
Tovino Thomas
Tovino has wowed everyone with his performances in films. Well, a romantic film starring Tovino and Sara would be great. We are sure they will share an amazing chemistry on-screen.
